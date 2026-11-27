BENGALURU: Congress leaders have stepped up their attack on the Union Government over what they describe as the denial and delay of the state’s rightful financial allocations.

KPCC president BK Hariprasad on Thursday flagged several pending payments, including funds earmarked for Dalit welfare, Jal Jeevan Mission, food security and the Upper Bhadra project, questioning whether Karnataka was being discriminated against in the allocation of central funds.

In a strongly worded social media post, Hariprasad pointed out that Rs 210 crore of Rs 325 crore earmarked for Dalit welfare remained pending, with assistance reportedly held up for four years. He demanded that the Centre release the state’s dues and questioned the silence of BJP leaders in Karnataka on the issue.

The latest attack comes amid repeated allegations by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other Congress leaders that Karnataka, despite being among the country’s highest tax contributors, receives a disproportionately small share of central revenues.

Former CM Siddaramaiah, who also held the Finance portfolio, has previously cited several pending claims running into thousands of crores of rupees. These include approximately Rs 21,000 crore sought as drought relief under NDRF norms, Rs 5,300 crore announced for the Upper Bhadra project in the 2023-24 Union Budget, and special grants of Rs 3,000 crore each for Bengaluru’s lakes and the Peripheral Ring Road. He has alleged that the state has not received the promised amounts.