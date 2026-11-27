MYSURU: What was initially seen as a potential platform for a show of strength by two prominent Congress leaders turned into a display of bonhomie and political camaraderie, with the state-level Constitution Day celebrations in Mysuru on Thursday providing an opportunity to signal unity within the party.

Speculation over differences between former chief minister Siddaramaiah and former minister HC Mahadevappa, and the possibility of the two leaders holding separate political gatherings to assert their respective influence, appeared to subside as the latter participated in the celebrations.

The apparent thaw came after Mahadevappa visited Siddaramaiah’s residence late on Wednesday night, where the two leaders held discussions in the presence of close associates. The bonhomie was further reinforced even as CM DK Shivakumar inaugurated the event holding hands of Siddaramaiah and Mahadevappa on the stage.

The political significance of the developments was evident against the backdrop of discussions within the Congress over the leadership question especially that of tall leader from the Dalit and AHINDA communities in the Mysuru region and the perceived differences between the two senior leaders, who have shared a close political association for decades.

The developments assumed significance as Mahadevappa was earlier expected to stay away from the state-level Constitution Day celebrations and instead participate in the programme organised by the DSS. His absence from an earlier preparatory meeting had also fuelled speculation about his growing distance from Siddaramaiah.