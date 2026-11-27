MYSURU: What was initially seen as a potential platform for a show of strength by two prominent Congress leaders turned into a display of bonhomie and political camaraderie, with the state-level Constitution Day celebrations in Mysuru on Thursday providing an opportunity to signal unity within the party.
Speculation over differences between former chief minister Siddaramaiah and former minister HC Mahadevappa, and the possibility of the two leaders holding separate political gatherings to assert their respective influence, appeared to subside as the latter participated in the celebrations.
The apparent thaw came after Mahadevappa visited Siddaramaiah’s residence late on Wednesday night, where the two leaders held discussions in the presence of close associates. The bonhomie was further reinforced even as CM DK Shivakumar inaugurated the event holding hands of Siddaramaiah and Mahadevappa on the stage.
The political significance of the developments was evident against the backdrop of discussions within the Congress over the leadership question especially that of tall leader from the Dalit and AHINDA communities in the Mysuru region and the perceived differences between the two senior leaders, who have shared a close political association for decades.
The developments assumed significance as Mahadevappa was earlier expected to stay away from the state-level Constitution Day celebrations and instead participate in the programme organised by the DSS. His absence from an earlier preparatory meeting had also fuelled speculation about his growing distance from Siddaramaiah.
The perceived differences between the duo was attributed to several political developments, particularly Mahadevappa not finding a place in the Shivakumar Cabinet, and the alleged omission of his name from the list of candidates recommended by Siddaramaiah to the party high command.
The Constitution Day celebrations had acquired political overtones, with the possibility of separate programmes being interpreted as an opportunity for the two leaders to demonstrate their respective political strengths and support bases.
However, Thursday’s developments appeared to have changed that narrative.
CHANGES TO CONSTITUTION SHOULDN’T BE ABOUT ALTERING IT LIKE BJP WANTS, SAYS DKS
KOPPAL: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that changes to the Constitution should not be about altering it according to the BJP’s wishes, but about understanding people’s sentiments and problems and bringing in necessary changes to address them. Speaking to reporters at the Basapur airport in Koppal taluk on Thursday, he said former PM Indira Gandhi had added one or two words related to secularism to the Constitution to ensure that it applied to all sections of society.
“Your region (Kalyan Karnataka) has benefited from Article 371(J). This is not about changing the Constitution. Article 371(J) was introduced after understanding the conditions of people in this region. You know how much it has benefited you. People have secured seats in colleges and benefited from reservations,” he said.