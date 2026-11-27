BENGALURU: BJP and JDS leaders held a coordination meeting on Thursday to work out the nitty-gritty of their alliance for the winter legislature session scheduled to kick off in about a week’s time.

The issue of finalising the candidate for the Hiriyur bypoll was also discussed. Leaders of both parties affirmed their support for protesting ASHA workers and said they would take up the issue at the Belagavi session. The coordination meeting sought to focus on a united NDA leadership to take up issues collectively.

It was attended by state BJP President BY Vijayendra, Opposition leader in Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, Opposition leader in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanswamy, and from the JDS, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Bojegowda, besides key MLAs of both parties.

Vijayendra told the media that the BJP and JDS would work together to effectively challenge the Congress government at the upcoming winter session. “We have discussed which issues should be taken up in the session beginning December 2 in Belagavi. The drought is severe, and the government has made no preparations whatsoever,” he said.

“They announced they would give Rs 5,000, but released money to only 45,000 farmers, and that too half-heartedly, as a token gesture. They continue their habit of writing letters to the Central Government. They have not even been able to provide relief to farmers. There is an outcry over drinking water, and the state government has made no preparations at all,” he criticised.

“On the other hand, people of the state are reeling under price rise and cursing the Congress government. Just see the plight of ASHA workers. All of these must be taken up for discussion in the House during the session,” he said.

“Participated in the Karnataka #NDA alliance meeting and held extensive discussions on the political developments in the state, Hiriyur by-election, and strengthening the alliance,’’ Kumaraswamy put out on social media.