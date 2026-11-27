BENGALURU: An FIR has been registered against Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Munirathna at the Yeshwanthpur police station on Wednesday for allegedly publicly revealing the identity of a sexual assault victim, who had filed a rape case against him.

The victim, in her complaint, stated that she has filed a rape case against Munirathna, the BJP MLA, at the Kaggalipura police station and that the trial in that case is in its initial stage before the court.

However, on November 8, when Munirathna was inaugurating a BJP party office in front of the Shani Mahatma Temple at BK Nagar, he addressed the gathering and made derogatory remarks targeting the victim.

On November 14, Munirathna again made derogatory remarks targeting her in a video aired on a Kannada news channel, where he allegedly stated, “Instead of filing a complaint where the rape allegedly took place, why was a rape case registered at Kaggalipura, which is 52 km away? Why was the complaint filed five years after the alleged rape? After being raped once, why did she go there again? The second time in a car, the third time at Vidhana Soudha, the fourth time at a house and the fifth time at a godown.”

‘Statements made to intimidate me’

The victim has stated that Munirathna was allegedly making deliberate public statements about her, indirectly revealing her identity without explicitly mentioning her name. She alleged that Munirathna was making such statements with the intention of publicly identifying her, mentally harassing and intimidating her.

A case is registered under Section 72 (disclosure of identity of the victim of certain offences) and Section 351 (criminal intimidation) of the BNS.