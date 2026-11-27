BENGALURU: School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday instructed departmental officials to expedite the recruitment process for government school teachers. “The examination process should be completed by January, and appointment orders should be issued by March-April. New teachers must be ready to assume their duties by the time the academic year begins in June,” he said.

Bangarappa also instructed the department’s Additional Chief Secretary, Rashmi Mahesh, to ensure that the timelines are met. The meeting discussed bringing employees of aided institutions under the old pension scheme, implementing the High Court’s directive on notional pay for employees of aided educational institutions. Discussions were also held on filling vacancies in aided primary schools that have remained unfilled since 1998 and implementing the recommendations of the legislative committee tasked with simplifying the process of renewing school recognition.

The meeting also addressed the need to rectify anomalies in granting time-bound promotions (at 15, 20 and 25-year intervals) to teachers and lecturers promoted from primary schools to high schools or pre-university colleges.

Legislative Council member A P Ranganath urged Bangarappa to extend government-provided health insurance benefits to teachers working in unaided schools and colleges as well. He sought a written submission on the matter.