BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday defended the clean chit given by the CID to former minister B Nagendra in the alleged Valmiki Development Corporation scam, asserting that the decision was based on evidence, documents and the absence of a money trail against him, and not due to any political interference.

Responding to reporters in Ramanagara, Kharge said investigators had not found any money trail linking Nagendra to the alleged misappropriation and nearly 90% of the funds transferred to various bank accounts had been recovered. “Look, we give a clean chit based on evidence. Even earlier, we had said that no money trail was found. Almost 90% of the money transferred to different banks has been recovered. All the documents are before you,” he said.

Referring to Nagendra’s resignation from the Cabinet following the scam, Priyank said that the former had stepped down twice under pressure from within the party and at the direction of senior leaders, despite the available evidence and documents.

“We cannot tamper with evidence. The IT Department and the Enforcement Directorate are also involved. Investigations cannot be conducted merely because I feel somebody should be given a clean chit or because someone has ordered it. This has been done purely on the basis of evidence, proof and documents,” he said.