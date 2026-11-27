BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday defended the clean chit given by the CID to former minister B Nagendra in the alleged Valmiki Development Corporation scam, asserting that the decision was based on evidence, documents and the absence of a money trail against him, and not due to any political interference.
Responding to reporters in Ramanagara, Kharge said investigators had not found any money trail linking Nagendra to the alleged misappropriation and nearly 90% of the funds transferred to various bank accounts had been recovered. “Look, we give a clean chit based on evidence. Even earlier, we had said that no money trail was found. Almost 90% of the money transferred to different banks has been recovered. All the documents are before you,” he said.
Referring to Nagendra’s resignation from the Cabinet following the scam, Priyank said that the former had stepped down twice under pressure from within the party and at the direction of senior leaders, despite the available evidence and documents.
“We cannot tamper with evidence. The IT Department and the Enforcement Directorate are also involved. Investigations cannot be conducted merely because I feel somebody should be given a clean chit or because someone has ordered it. This has been done purely on the basis of evidence, proof and documents,” he said.
Asked whether Nagendra would return to the Cabinet, Priyank said the decision was beyond his purview. “That is above my pay grade. You should ask the Chief Minister or the party leadership,” he remarked.
Meanwhile, Priyank launched a strong attack on the BJP over what he termed the selective use of Central investigative agencies against Opposition leaders, alleging that raids and investigations intensified whenever leaders criticised the BJP or the Modi government.
I will not interfere in any probe, says Shivakumar
Asked whether former minister B Nagendra, who has been given a clean chit, will be taken back into the Cabinet, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said: “I have only read about it in the newspapers. I will not interfere in any investigation.”