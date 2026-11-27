BENGALURU: Health Minister UT Khader on Wednesday called for uniform food safety and drug regulations across the country, stronger coordination between states and greater powers for state governments to act against violations by large businesses.

He said public health should not be compromised and ensuring access to safe food and quality medicines was a joint responsibility of the Centre and state governments. Khader said the state had busted a fake medicine racket worth around Rs 5 crore in Bidadi.

The medicines, reportedly sourced from Himachal, were being sold at significantly higher prices after being mislabelled with international brands. He said the investigation had revealed financial transactions exceeding Rs 18 crore.

He proposed stricter regulations on salt quality, warning labels on packets and measures to discourage excessive sugar and salt consumption. On the reuse of cooking oil, he said Karnataka was planning an app-based system to track oil purchases by hotels and the disposal of used oil. Khader highlighted Karnataka’s QR code-based complaint system, through which customers can upload photographs of food safety violations for inspection and action by officials.

Chief Secretary Dr Shalini Rajneesh stressed that food safety inspections should focus on preventing adulteration through technology, transparency and accountability. She stressed on coordination between departments, including urban and rural development, to regulate businesses effectively.