BENGALURU: Vidhana Soudha police have written to the Advocate General’s (AG) office, seeking legal opinion on registering a separate FIR into alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment processes, in compliance with the Karnataka High Court’s directions.

Police have sought clarity on the grounds on which the case should be registered, and the steps to implement the High Court order of November 21 in its entirety, without encountering any legal complications. Police are likely to take further action after receiving legal advice from the State Public Prosecutor’s (SPP) office attached to the High Court.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which investigated money laundering in the veterinary officer recruitment scam, had submitted a report to the High Court, stating that irregularities had also occurred in other recruitment processes, including Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officers and assistant executive engineers in the Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department in 2022.

Based on the ED’s report, the High Court recently directed Vidhana Soudha police to register a case into alleged irregularities in other KPSC recruitment processes and hand over investigation to the SIT.