BENGALURU: Almost a seven-year ordeal for a 47-year-old widow of two girl children from Ranebennur in Haveri district ended with her receiving Rs 2 lakh insurance amount from the Karnataka State Textile Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSTIDC).

It was UPA Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa, who came to the rescue of Renuka Gopala Airani, who was made to run pillar to post after the death of her husband, Gopala Airani, a weaver, to get the insurance amount from the Life Insurance Corporation of India, after he died due to ailments in 2020.

Renuka told TNIE that she approached the Upa Lokayukta during a public grievance programme in Haveri after the authorities turned down her request. One of her children is studying M.Com through distance education and the other one is pursuing BSc Nursing. Considering her plight, Justice Veerappa wrote to the office of the Prime Minister, Union Textile Ministry, Lokpal, Chief Minister, state Textile Minister, Chief Secretary, LIC of India, drawing their attention to the matter, between 2024 and June 2026.