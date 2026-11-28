BENGALURU: Denmark is focusing on Tier-2 cities like Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Vadodara, and Indore as sites of potential investments, owing to the cities offering “significantly lower operating costs, lower attrition rates, and supportive state-level incentives.”

The intent was expressed in a report titled “Access to Tech Talent in India”, compiled by the Innovation Centre Denmark in Bengaluru, which was released by Denmark’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Lars Løkke Rasmussen here on Friday.

The report underlines a crucial vulnerability in Denmark: “While the country benefits from strong digital infrastructure and a high quality of life, Danish companies struggle to employ and retain IT specialists. Without access to these advanced skills, the consequences could be severe: economic growth may slow, Danish competitiveness could be weakened, and innovation across the business sector risks being stifled,” the report states.

According to the report, Denmark’s labour shortage stems from a “limited domestic pipeline of IT and engineering graduates”, amongst other factors; in this context, specifically in India, Danish companies are looking at policy-friendly states like Karnataka, where they can establish global capability centres (GCCs).

“Karnataka’s GCC Policy and Tamil Nadu’s Global Capability Hub Scheme actively promote local investment. Many of these cities also offer domain specialisations, such as Pune in automotive technologies and Chennai in logistics, while their proximity to universities strengthens the talent pipeline,” the report states.