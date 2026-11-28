Soon after the meeting, the ASHA workers' union announced that the protest would be called off. However, some workers were not convinced by the government's offer and said they would continue their agitation despite the additional ₹2,000 increase in the honorarium. They insisted that the monthly amount be raised to ₹15,000. The final decision on the status of the protest was yet to be taken, workers at the protest site said.

According to the ASHA workers, they had been demanding an increase in their honorarium for several years. Until now, they had been receiving ₹5,000 from the state government and ₹2,000 from the Centre. With the additional ₹2,000 announced by the state government on Saturday, their monthly honorarium will increase to ₹9,000 from January 2027.

“Health Minister UT Khader held talks with ASHA workers who were protesting since 12 days. The workers said their honorarium had not been revised for the last three years. Taking this into account, the government has agreed to increase the honorarium,” Shivakumar said.

The chief minister added that the honorarium was meant to be shared equally, with the Centre and state governments contributing 50% each. However, the central government had not increased its share. He said the Centre should also fulfil its responsibility.

“ASHA workers are an asset to the state. They serve in villages and cities alike, and their service will continue for the good of the state,” Shivakumar said and added, although some people tried to use the workers' struggle for political purposes, the workers stood firm. The CM alleged that some also attempted to break the unity of the ASHA workers but could not.

Shivakumar also said he had instructed the police to treat the protesting ASHA workers with respect.

D Nagalakshmi, a state leader of the ASHA workers' union, said, "The government has assured to increase the honorarium from January 1, 2027, and now we would urge the Members of Parliament to exert pressure on the central government as they have not released the Rs 1,500 demand for many years."

Nagalakshmi added, “It's the victory of the struggle of ASHA workers and many organisations. The central government has not paid Rs 1,500, which they had announced, and soon the next course of action against the central government will also be announced."