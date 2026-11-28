BENGALURU: With the winter session of the Karnataka Legislature scheduled to begin in Belagavi on December 2, the long-pending expansion of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s Cabinet has emerged as a major political challenge for the Congress, with competing claims, caste equations and demands for women’s representation complicating the exercise.

Shivakumar, who met AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala at a private hotel in Bengaluru on Friday, is scheduled to visit New Delhi on Saturday to hold discussions with the party high command, including AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal. The consultations are expected to be crucial in deciding the candidates for the two vacant ministerial berths. The urgency stems partly from Shivakumar’s assurance to beneficiaries of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme on November 6 that a woman would be inducted into the Cabinet before the next legislature session.

Former CM Siddaramaiah on Friday reinforced the demand, favouring a woman legislator for one vacancy and a representative from the Backward Classes, a Kuruba in particular, for the other. His position assumes significance as his loyalist and Byadagi MLA Basavaraj Shivannanavar, a Kuruba leader, is among the aspirants.

Significantly, Siddaramaiah declined to comment on the demand for the reinduction of former minister B Nagendra, who is also lobbying strongly for a berth. The CID has given Nagendra a clean chit in the alleged Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam.

Meanwhile, Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa, a Vokkaliga leader, has emerged as a strong contender. Having won four consecutive Assembly polls, he has expressed confidence that the Congress high command, particularly Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, would recognise his electoral record and contribution to the party. His son and Govindarajanagar MLA Priya Krishna had reportedly camped in Delhi and met senior Congress leaders, including Surjewala, to lobby for his father’s candidature, said informed sources.