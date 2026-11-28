BENGALURU: When you take your vehicle for a wash next time, be cautious as it may turn fatal. In a freak accident that occurred on Monday (November 23), a 22-year-old tempo traveller owner-cum-driver was electrocuted while assisting in washing his vehicle at a service centre in Thalaghattapura in Bengaluru.
The deceased, Arun V, had taken his vehicle to Nidhi Car Washing Centre near Ramaiah Circle, close to Aditya Residency in Gollahalli, Anjanapura, at around 1.30 pm on Monday. At approximately 3 pm, he suffered an electric shock and died on the spot.
His mother, Gowramma (47), has lodged a complaint with the Thalaghattapura police, alleging that the incident occurred due to the car washing centre owners’ and staff’s failure to maintain electrical equipment and follow basic electrical safety measures.
B’luru car wash centre’s owner, staff booked
Based on the victim’s mother’s complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against the centre’s owners and staff, identified as Srinivas, Bhagyamma, Akshay and Ramya. No arrests have been made yet as the police await a report from the Electrical Inspectorate.
Arun’s brother, Kiran V, said the family had been receiving calls asking them to settle the matter. He alleged that the electric current passed through the pressure washer gun Arun was holding, killing him instantly.
“Along with my brother, his friend Sharan also suffered severe burns. Sharan is undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital, and his condition is critical.
My brother had attached the Tempo Traveller to a company. He was getting the vehicle cleaned and was reportedly holding the pressure washer gun when the current passed through it. He died on the spot,” Kiran said.
He added that after the gun slipped from Arun’s hand, it fell into the water where Sharan was standing, resulting in severe injuries to him.
“We learnt about the incident through Arun’s friend and were asked to rush to the hospital. However, by the time we reached there, he had already died,” Kiran added.
“It is not yet clear how the victim suffered the fatal electric shock. The Electrical Inspectorate has also been asked to examine the incident. The investigation will establish whether faulty electrical equipment or inadequate safety arrangements at the centre led to the fatal accident and left another man critically injured,” said an investigating officer.