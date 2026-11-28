Bengaluru: Karnataka is looking to attract Japanese investments beyond Bengaluru, with a focus on manufacturing, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Saturday, highlighting the outcome of his three-day visit to Japan.
Briefing the media at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said Kawasaki Heavy Industries had agreed to create around 600 technical jobs at Harohalli in Kanakapura taluk, while Toyota had expressed interest in expanding its manufacturing operations in Karnataka.
The government is also keen to attract fresh greenfield investments outside Bengaluru and strengthen the State's manufacturing ecosystem ahead of the Global Investors Meet scheduled for April 20-22.
"More than 525 Japanese establishments are already operating in Karnataka. Several companies have expressed interest in investing in the State. Our objective is to attract new investments, generate employment and ensure that industrial development extends beyond Bengaluru," he said.
During the visit, the Chief Minister held discussions with representatives of Toyota, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Panasonic Automotive, JFE Engineering and JFE Steel, besides interacting with Japanese government representatives and industry bodies.
Highlighting the employment potential of the Kawasaki agreement, he said the company had agreed to create 600 technical jobs at Harohalli and recruit locally qualified youth.
At Toyota, Shivakumar urged the company to explore the possibility of manufacturing affordable hybrid vehicles in Karnataka, including a taxi model showcased during the Tokyo Olympics.
"We have invited Toyota to manufacture a similar hybrid taxi in Karnataka. It should be affordable, have lower maintenance costs and cause less pollution. This will provide another transport option to the public. However, we do not intend to create competition for local autorickshaws. Their livelihood and role in last-mile connectivity must also be protected," he said.
He added that Toyota had shown interest in expanding its existing manufacturing facilities in the State and the government would extend the necessary support.
The Chief Minister said Japanese companies had emphasised the need for faster decision-making and improvements in ease of doing business. He had assured them that the government would address delays in obtaining departmental clearances.
"Time is very important for investors. We have to improve the speed of doing business and remove unnecessary delays. I will discuss the issues raised by the companies with Industries Minister M B Patil and officials after returning," he said.
Learning from Japanese urban planning, Shivakumar said the visit had also provided an opportunity to study Japan's urban transport, waste management and city planning systems, particularly in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya.
He said Japanese metro and railway stations had been developed as commercial hubs, integrating hotels, offices, shopping complexes and other establishments. This helped generate additional revenue and improve the financial viability of public transport.
"We should have planned our metro stations differently. In Japan, commercial complexes, hotels and offices have been developed above railway stations. This generates revenue and improves the financial viability of public transport. I have instructed officials to examine how such models can be adopted in future metro projects," he said.
He also visited waste-to-energy facilities in Osaka, where waste is scientifically processed to generate electricity with minimal odour and environmental impact.
Citing one of the facilities, he said around 900 tonnes of waste were processed daily to generate approximately 32 MW of electricity. Karnataka would examine the feasibility of adopting similar systems in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad and other major cities.
The government would also explore financial assistance under the Centre's Urban Challenge Fund for such projects.
The Chief Minister said he had visited the Azabudai Hills development in Tokyo to study modern urban planning, including ventilation, setbacks and the integration of commercial and public spaces. Officials had been asked to examine the possibility of adopting similar practices in Karnataka.
He also highlighted the contribution of Kannadigas working in Japanese industries, saying he had interacted with more than 100 employees from districts such as Chitradurga, Raichur, Bidar and Ramanagara, who had undergone training and were working at Toyota facilities.
"Many of them have ITI, PUC and diploma qualifications. They have acquired valuable industrial skills in Japan. We should create similar opportunities and bring such practices to Karnataka," he said.
Shivakumar said he had met Japan's Foreign Minister, India's Ambassador to Japan and representatives of the Japan External Trade Organisation and Boston Consulting Group. He said Japanese representatives had expressed confidence in Karnataka as an investment destination.
He added that the government would study Japanese practices in punctuality, traffic management, cleanliness and respect for the law and identify areas where they could be replicated in the State.
No drought relief by Belagavi session-end; Congress to launch Delhi Chalo agitation: CM
Bengaluru: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday warned that the Congress government would launch a Delhi Chalo agitation if the Centre failed to release drought relief to Karnataka before the conclusion of the Belagavi winter session.
He said the State Cabinet had discussed the issue and decided to pursue all possible avenues to secure the assistance.
"The Centre has not given even a single rupee towards drought relief to Karnataka so far. We have discussed this in the Cabinet and will launch all forms of protest. If the Centre does not release the relief before the Belagavi session concludes, we will launch a Delhi Chalo agitation after the session," he said.
Asked whether the State would approach the Supreme Court, Shivakumar said the government would pursue legal remedies and had also sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an all-party delegation from Karnataka.
"We will approach the Supreme Court as well. We have requested the Prime Minister to give us an appointment so that an all-party delegation can meet him. I have also raised this issue before him," he said.
He said the drought relief issue concerned the interests and self-respect of Karnataka and its people.
NDA playing politics over delimitation, southern states will protect their voice: Shivakumar
Bengaluru: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday accused the NDA of pushing the proposed delimitation exercise to suit its political interests and said Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana would jointly oppose any move that could reduce the political representation of southern states.
He said he would travel to Delhi on Saturday night to meet the Chief Ministers of Kerala and Telangana on Sunday to discuss the implications of the proposed delimitation legislation.
"The BJP is doing this according to its convenience. We will discuss how many seats are likely to increase in northern states and what the implications will be for southern states. We will fight to protect our interests and our sovereignty. We support women's reservation, but we oppose delimitation," he said.
Shivakumar alleged that the proposed exercise could leave southern states politically marginalised despite their contribution to the country's development.
"The NDA is playing politics. Let them do politics, but it will cause injustice to southern states. They want to increase the number of seats and make southern states a minority in the country. South India is contributing immensely to the country's progress. They cannot silence our voice," he said.
He said the Centre should have convened an all-party meeting before proceeding with the proposed changes, agreeing with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's demand for wider consultations.
Asked about Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's support for the proposed legislation, Shivakumar declined to comment, pointing out that the Telugu Desam Party was an NDA ally.
On Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy's statement that he would support the legislation keeping the interests of Kannadigas in mind, Shivakumar said Kumaraswamy should explain his contribution to Karnataka.
"Let him tell us what he has done for Kannadigas and Karnataka during his tenure. It is not enough to make empty statements," he said.
On ASHA workers' agitation, Shivakumar accused NDA leaders of instigating the workers against the State government instead of helping resolve their demands.
He said State ministers had held discussions with the protesting workers and reiterated that the government would honour its commitments.
"The Centre is giving only Rs 2,000 to ASHA workers and is not doing anything beyond that. Just as the State government has responsibilities, the Centre also has responsibilities towards them. NDA leaders are trying to instigate ASHA workers against the State government. We will honour the commitments made to them," he said.