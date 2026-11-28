Learning from Japanese urban planning, Shivakumar said the visit had also provided an opportunity to study Japan's urban transport, waste management and city planning systems, particularly in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya.

He said Japanese metro and railway stations had been developed as commercial hubs, integrating hotels, offices, shopping complexes and other establishments. This helped generate additional revenue and improve the financial viability of public transport.

"We should have planned our metro stations differently. In Japan, commercial complexes, hotels and offices have been developed above railway stations. This generates revenue and improves the financial viability of public transport. I have instructed officials to examine how such models can be adopted in future metro projects," he said.

He also visited waste-to-energy facilities in Osaka, where waste is scientifically processed to generate electricity with minimal odour and environmental impact.

Citing one of the facilities, he said around 900 tonnes of waste were processed daily to generate approximately 32 MW of electricity. Karnataka would examine the feasibility of adopting similar systems in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad and other major cities.

The government would also explore financial assistance under the Centre's Urban Challenge Fund for such projects.

The Chief Minister said he had visited the Azabudai Hills development in Tokyo to study modern urban planning, including ventilation, setbacks and the integration of commercial and public spaces. Officials had been asked to examine the possibility of adopting similar practices in Karnataka.

He also highlighted the contribution of Kannadigas working in Japanese industries, saying he had interacted with more than 100 employees from districts such as Chitradurga, Raichur, Bidar and Ramanagara, who had undergone training and were working at Toyota facilities.

"Many of them have ITI, PUC and diploma qualifications. They have acquired valuable industrial skills in Japan. We should create similar opportunities and bring such practices to Karnataka," he said.

Shivakumar said he had met Japan's Foreign Minister, India's Ambassador to Japan and representatives of the Japan External Trade Organisation and Boston Consulting Group. He said Japanese representatives had expressed confidence in Karnataka as an investment destination.

He added that the government would study Japanese practices in punctuality, traffic management, cleanliness and respect for the law and identify areas where they could be replicated in the State.

No drought relief by Belagavi session-end; Congress to launch Delhi Chalo agitation: CM

Bengaluru: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday warned that the Congress government would launch a Delhi Chalo agitation if the Centre failed to release drought relief to Karnataka before the conclusion of the Belagavi winter session.

He said the State Cabinet had discussed the issue and decided to pursue all possible avenues to secure the assistance.

"The Centre has not given even a single rupee towards drought relief to Karnataka so far. We have discussed this in the Cabinet and will launch all forms of protest. If the Centre does not release the relief before the Belagavi session concludes, we will launch a Delhi Chalo agitation after the session," he said.

Asked whether the State would approach the Supreme Court, Shivakumar said the government would pursue legal remedies and had also sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an all-party delegation from Karnataka.

"We will approach the Supreme Court as well. We have requested the Prime Minister to give us an appointment so that an all-party delegation can meet him. I have also raised this issue before him," he said.

He said the drought relief issue concerned the interests and self-respect of Karnataka and its people.

NDA playing politics over delimitation, southern states will protect their voice: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday accused the NDA of pushing the proposed delimitation exercise to suit its political interests and said Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana would jointly oppose any move that could reduce the political representation of southern states.

He said he would travel to Delhi on Saturday night to meet the Chief Ministers of Kerala and Telangana on Sunday to discuss the implications of the proposed delimitation legislation.