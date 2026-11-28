BELAGAVI: The nine-day winter session of the Karnataka Legislature, scheduled to be held at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi from December 2 to 11, is expected to cost the state exchequer Rs 38.55 crore, marking an increase of Rs 9.31 crore over last year.

According to official estimates, the Deputy Commissioner’s office accounts for the highest expenditure of Rs18.65 crore, followed by the police department at Rs 11.43 crore, and the Public Works Department at Rs 8.47 crore.

The State Government has attributed the increase to inflation, rising fuel prices, higher food costs and extensive security and transport arrangements. Sources said the session expenditure generally increases by around 10% annually due to inflation.

The rise in petrol and diesel prices and the cost of food supplies have also contributed to the higher estimate. The expenditure on the previous session in 2025 stood at Rs 29.24 crore, compared to Rs 15.30 crore in 2024. In 2023, it had touched Rs 23 crore.

The first session held in Belagavi in 2006 cost around Rs 5 crore. So far, 14 sessions have been held in Belagavi.