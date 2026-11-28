BELAGAVI: The nine-day winter session of the Karnataka Legislature, scheduled to be held at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi from December 2 to 11, is expected to cost the state exchequer Rs 38.55 crore, marking an increase of Rs 9.31 crore over last year.
According to official estimates, the Deputy Commissioner’s office accounts for the highest expenditure of Rs18.65 crore, followed by the police department at Rs 11.43 crore, and the Public Works Department at Rs 8.47 crore.
The State Government has attributed the increase to inflation, rising fuel prices, higher food costs and extensive security and transport arrangements. Sources said the session expenditure generally increases by around 10% annually due to inflation.
The rise in petrol and diesel prices and the cost of food supplies have also contributed to the higher estimate. The expenditure on the previous session in 2025 stood at Rs 29.24 crore, compared to Rs 15.30 crore in 2024. In 2023, it had touched Rs 23 crore.
The first session held in Belagavi in 2006 cost around Rs 5 crore. So far, 14 sessions have been held in Belagavi.
Security arrangements constitute a major component of the expenditure. Around 6,000 police personnel were deployed during last year’s session, compared to the usual strength of about 4,000, taking security-related expenditure to Rs 8.24 crore.
Food and accommodation for legislators, ministers, officials, staff and other personnel will also account for a substantial amount. More than 5,000 rooms have been booked to accommodate those attending the session in and around Belagavi.
This year, the administration is also planning to serve special dishes representing different regions of North Karnataka each day. Thousands of vehicles will be deployed to ferry ministers, legislators and officials.
While the rising cost of conducting the session has become a recurring feature, public expectations remain high that the proceedings will deliver tangible results.
People of North Karnataka expect meaningful discussions on regional disparities, time-bound development projects and long-pending demands, ensuring that the huge public expenditure translates into concrete benefits for the region.