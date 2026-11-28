BELAGAVI: Karnakada Cooperatives Minister Laxman Savadi has called for greater public commitment and sustained efforts to secure the development of North Karnataka, taking an indirect dig at a BJP MLA from Belagavi with his remark, “How can development happen if one sleeps for 18 hours a day?”

Speaking on the need to address regional disparities, Savadi said political failures were also responsible for the perception that development was concentrated in certain regions.

He urged people of North Karnataka to demonstrate strong political will and fight for their rightful share in development. “There is no point in simply eating and sleeping for 18 hours or finishing one’s work by the time one reaches Bengaluru. We must be prepared to remain alert and work day and night for the development of our region,” he said.