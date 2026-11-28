BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday hit out at NDA leaders over their criticism of the Congress government’s handling of the ASHA workers’ protest, accusing them of failing to raise their voice against the Union Government for not increasing its share of financial assistance to the workers.

He said the Centre had not increased its contribution by even Re 1 so far and challenged Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and BJP leaders to first question the Union government on the issue instead of criticising the State Government.

Speaking to reporters near BGS Grounds at Kengeri in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said his government had increased the remuneration of ASHA workers and was committed to addressing their concerns. “I will not respond to statements made by any NDA leader. The Centre has not increased its contribution to ASHA workers by even Re 1. It is our government that has increased their remuneration. We will not politicise the issue,” he said.

Pointing out that the ASHA workers’ scheme was introduced during the tenure of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, he alleged that the BJP was opposed to the Congress government’s initiatives in support of the workers.

Appealing to the protesting workers to withdraw their agitation, Shivakumar said several ASHA workers had contacted him through calls and messages, expressing confidence in the government and urging it to be given an opportunity to resolve the issue.

“I have remained silent because I do not want divisions among ASHA workers. We understand your difficulties. You have taken up this work with a spirit of service. Protest is everyone’s right, but I appeal to you to return to work. We are ready to discuss your concerns,” he said.