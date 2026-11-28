BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday hit out at NDA leaders over their criticism of the Congress government’s handling of the ASHA workers’ protest, accusing them of failing to raise their voice against the Union Government for not increasing its share of financial assistance to the workers.
He said the Centre had not increased its contribution by even Re 1 so far and challenged Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and BJP leaders to first question the Union government on the issue instead of criticising the State Government.
Speaking to reporters near BGS Grounds at Kengeri in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said his government had increased the remuneration of ASHA workers and was committed to addressing their concerns. “I will not respond to statements made by any NDA leader. The Centre has not increased its contribution to ASHA workers by even Re 1. It is our government that has increased their remuneration. We will not politicise the issue,” he said.
Pointing out that the ASHA workers’ scheme was introduced during the tenure of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, he alleged that the BJP was opposed to the Congress government’s initiatives in support of the workers.
Appealing to the protesting workers to withdraw their agitation, Shivakumar said several ASHA workers had contacted him through calls and messages, expressing confidence in the government and urging it to be given an opportunity to resolve the issue.
“I have remained silent because I do not want divisions among ASHA workers. We understand your difficulties. You have taken up this work with a spirit of service. Protest is everyone’s right, but I appeal to you to return to work. We are ready to discuss your concerns,” he said.
Referring to discussions the then CM Siddaramaiah and the then Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao held with the workers, Shivakumar said he was aware of the assurances given to them. He, however, made it clear that the government could not agree to certain demands if the workers insisted on obtaining his signature on a written commitment. “If you insist that I must sign, that is not possible. If you repose faith in me, I will certainly help you,” he said.
Describing ASHA workers as his sisters, Shivakumar said the government was genuinely concerned about their welfare and would call all stakeholders for discussions before arriving at a decision. “There is no need for me to do politics on this issue. ASHA workers are our sisters, and we care about their welfare,” he said. On the Congress government’s poll manifesto promise to increase their remuneration, Shivakumar reiterated that the government would honour its commitments. “Let the ASHA workers put pressure on the Centre to increase its share of the contribution,” he said.
Consider financial constraints, appeals Priyank
Appealing to ASHA workers to call off their agitation, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge said that the State Government was making sincere efforts to address their demands but needed time to assess the financial implications. Kharge said the government was also providing additional benefits to ASHA workers and was examining their demands, including the financial implications. “If such a huge financial burden is placed before the government in the last three months of the financial year, it becomes difficult to make budgetary adjustments and reallocate funds,” he said.
“We are a government that listens, not merely a government that rules. We request them not to sit out in the cold and heat to continue their protest,” he added.
KPCC media and communication department chairman and former MLC Ramesh Babu on Friday accused BJP leaders of indulging in political opportunism by participating in the ongoing ASHA workers’ agitation, alleging that their support was aimed at publicity.
GOVT WILL CONSIDER ‘GOOD NEWS’ BEFORE WINTER SESSION ENDS: KHADER
Health Minister UT Khader said that the State Government would consider the demands of ASHAs and try to announce a favourable decision before the winter session concludes on December 12.
Khader said CM DK Shivakumar had held discussions with representatives of ASHAs and assured them that the government was sympathetic to their concerns. Khader said the minimum monthly incentive for ASHAs in Karnataka was around Rs 8,000, including State and Central contributions, while those undertaking additional work could earn between Rs 13,000 and Rs 16,000 depending on their performance.
He said Karnataka was the first state to introduce a matching grant in 2014, when he was serving as health minister, to supplement the Centre’s incentives for ASHAs. On his earlier remarks that the health department could function even without ASHAs, Khader said his comments should not be misconstrued.
He said the government recognised the contribution of ASHAs, whom he described as members of the health department’s extended family. He said incentives should be linked to the work performed. Khader urged the workers to have faith in CM and the government and return to their duties.