BENGALURU: Dismissing speculation about factionalism within the Congress, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satish Jarkiholi here on Friday said there was no dissatisfaction over the party leadership and that legislators meeting separately during the Belagavi winter session should not be construed as factional politics.

Speaking to reporters, Jarkiholi said Congress legislators often meet district-wise or in smaller groups during the session to discuss issues and have meals together.

Such meetings should not be interpreted as signs of dissent or the emergence of factions, he said.

On his recent meeting with Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president BK Hariprasad, Jarkiholi said the delegation had urged the party leadership to identify capable workers and provide them opportunities in organisational appointments.

“We had gone to request that our party workers should also be given priority while making appointments. We had not got an appropriate opportunity to meet the KPCC president and our workers earlier,” he said.

Regarding the appointment of KPCC vice-presidents and working presidents, he confirmed that discussions had taken place but said he was unaware of any proposal to appoint former minister Laxmi Hebbalkar as a working president.

Rs 9K cr pending bills cleared

On pending contractors’ bills, Jarkiholi alleged that the previous BJP government had left behind dues of around Rs 12,000 crore. The Congress government had already cleared Rs 9,000 crore, leaving a balance of only Rs 3,000 crore, he said.

“Despite there being no provision in the Budget, we have managed to release funds by making adjustments. We have also reduced the department’s pending liabilities,” he said, adding that infrastructure works, including bridges in the coastal region and Madikeri, had been taken up.

On the demand for bifurcation of Belagavi district, Jarkiholi said the creation of separate districts for Chikkodi and Athani remained an issue under consideration.