BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru zonal office, has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 702.70 crore in a matter concerning Ozone Urbana Infra Developers Pvt Ltd and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 following a Provisional Attachment Order (PAO) dated November 25.

The ED investigation was initiated on the basis of multiple FIRs registered under sections 419, 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the Karnataka police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), including FIRs registered by CBI, Economic Offences Wing-I, New Delhi, pursuant to the directions of the Supreme Court.

“The FIRs, inter alia, allege cheating and criminal conspiracy in relation to the non-completion of residential projects, non-delivery of booked apartments and failure to refund amounts collected from home buyers. The investigation has revealed that Ozone group entities, controlled and managed by Vasudevan S, induced homebuyers to book residential units through subvention, buyback, zero-down payment and other schemes, including assurances that the builder would service pre-EMIs/EMIs until delivery of possession,” the ED stated in an official release on Friday.

“Ozone Urbana Infra Developers (for Aqua-2 & Avenue), Ozone Infra Developers Pvt Ltd (for prime project), Ozone Projects Pvt Ltd (for Metrozone project), Ozone Elegant Developers Pvt Ltd (for WF-48 project), Ozone Realtors Pvt Ltd (for Polestar project) along with the CMD of Ozone group — Vasudevan — defrauded the home buyers of around Rs 1305.11 crore and did not deliver possession of apartments/units against the said money, thereby dishonestly retaining and diverting the funds,” added the agency.