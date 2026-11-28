BENGALURU: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called for greater research into women’s health, pointing out that symptoms of diseases, treatment and the effects of medicines can differ between men and women, and comparatively less research has been conducted in the field.

He was speaking after inaugurating a 1,000-bed hospital at BGS Global Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday. He added that women’s representation in medical research studies has also remained limited. “I would urge you (researchers) to undertake more research in this important field so that we can develop a deeper understanding and make the field of medicine more realistic,” he said.

Highlighting the rapid transformation of healthcare through artificial intelligence (AI), genomics, automation and data-driven services, Singh said technology could improve diagnosis and treatment but could not replace the compassion required in medical care.

CM COMMENDS ADICHUNCHANAGIRI MUTT

CM DK Shivakumar said the education and healthcare services provided by the Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt were laying the foundation for a better society, commending its service across communities without discrimination. Inaugurating the 18th BGS Foundation Day and BGS Utsav-2026, he said the institution has grown into a banyan tree whose reach extended across India and abroad, owing to the vision of Sri Balagangadharanatha Swami.

He said more than 500 educational institutions were functioning under the trust and over 1.5 lakh students were pursuing education. He urged students to focus on Sanskar (values), culture and sports alongside education, and encouraged alumni to return to their institutions to mentor students and contribute to their growth.

Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swami, President of the Adichunchanagiri Shikshana Trust; Sri Prakashnath Swami, managing director, BGS and SJB Group of Institutions, and others were present.