BENGALURU: Former chief minister and CWC member Siddaramaiah on Friday demanded immediate criminal action against author Ravi Hanj over his controversial book ‘Basava Mantapa’, calling for its confiscation and prosecution of the author for allegedly insulting 12th-century social reformer Basavanna. This is the first time Siddaramaiah has publicly commented on the controversy.
Speaking to reporters at the Legislators’ Home after participating in Kanakadasa Jayanti celebrations, Siddaramaiah said Basavanna had fought against caste discrimination, untouchability and social inequalities nearly 900 years ago, and his teachings continued to hold relevance. “The book should be confiscated so that it is not circulated. A criminal case should be registered against the author and he should be prosecuted,” he said.
On reports of differences among AHINDA leaders following their meeting in Mysuru during Constitution Day celebrations, Siddaramaiah dismissed speculation about divisions within the social coalition. “When have we fought among ourselves? When have we been divided?” he asked. Asked about the possibility of repealing the anti-conversion and anti-cow slaughter laws during the forthcoming Belagavi legislature session, Siddaramaiah referred to the legal provisions that existed before the BJP government introduced amendments. He also referred to the regulatory framework governing slaughterhouses.
‘Treasury not empty’
Dismissing allegations that the Congress government’s guarantee schemes had depleted the State exchequer, Siddaramaiah, who also held the Finance portfolio, said the government could consider new programmes in the next financial year, while expressing confidence that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar would resolve the ongoing agitation by ASHA workers demanding a hike in their monthly remuneration.
Responding to criticism that the government was short of funds to meet fresh demands, Siddaramaiah said the absence of an immediate allocation for a new scheme did not mean the State treasury was empty.
He also indicated that addressing ASHA workers’ demands was the responsibility of the present government. “Who said the treasury is empty? There may not be funds to introduce a new programme this year, but it can be taken up next year. Any new scheme requires allocation in the Budget or supplementary estimates. That does not mean the treasury is empty,” he said.
Police issue notices to Hanj, Bhat
The High Grounds police have issued notices to US-based author Ravi Hanjagimutt and journalist Vishweshwar Bhat, asking them to appear for questioning in connection with an FIR registered over alleged derogatory remarks about 12th-century social reformer Basavanna in Hanjagimutt’s Kannada book, ‘Basava Mantapa’.
Following the controversy surrounding the book, the Karnataka government had also ordered the confiscation of its copies. On Wednesday, the City Civil and Sessions Court granted anticipatory bail to Hanjagimutt and Bhat in connection with the case.