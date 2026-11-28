BENGALURU: Former chief minister and CWC member Siddaramaiah on Friday demanded immediate criminal action against author Ravi Hanj over his controversial book ‘Basava Mantapa’, calling for its confiscation and prosecution of the author for allegedly insulting 12th-century social reformer Basavanna. This is the first time Siddaramaiah has publicly commented on the controversy.

Speaking to reporters at the Legislators’ Home after participating in Kanakadasa Jayanti celebrations, Siddaramaiah said Basavanna had fought against caste discrimination, untouchability and social inequalities nearly 900 years ago, and his teachings continued to hold relevance. “The book should be confiscated so that it is not circulated. A criminal case should be registered against the author and he should be prosecuted,” he said.

On reports of differences among AHINDA leaders following their meeting in Mysuru during Constitution Day celebrations, Siddaramaiah dismissed speculation about divisions within the social coalition. “When have we fought among ourselves? When have we been divided?” he asked. Asked about the possibility of repealing the anti-conversion and anti-cow slaughter laws during the forthcoming Belagavi legislature session, Siddaramaiah referred to the legal provisions that existed before the BJP government introduced amendments. He also referred to the regulatory framework governing slaughterhouses.

‘Treasury not empty’

Dismissing allegations that the Congress government’s guarantee schemes had depleted the State exchequer, Siddaramaiah, who also held the Finance portfolio, said the government could consider new programmes in the next financial year, while expressing confidence that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar would resolve the ongoing agitation by ASHA workers demanding a hike in their monthly remuneration.

Responding to criticism that the government was short of funds to meet fresh demands, Siddaramaiah said the absence of an immediate allocation for a new scheme did not mean the State treasury was empty.