BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs and Karnataka police, on Friday got Red Notice subject Rajesh Keshava Acharya deported from the UAE to India.

Acharya is wanted in connection with the Manohar Shetty murder case, registered by Karnataka police. He, in conspiracy with other accused persons, had allegedly murdered Shetty in July 2002. In 2019, he fled India. A chargesheet was filed against all the accused, including Acharya.

“At the request of Karnataka police, National Central Bureau (NCB)-New Delhi got a Red Corner Notice published against Acharya through INTERPOL channels. Subsequently, the subject was geo-located and arrested by UAE authorities.

Following due legal process, they extradited him to India. Acharya arrived in Mumbai on November 27, where he was taken into custody by Karnataka police,” the CBI stated. The CBI, as the NCB for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with law enforcement agencies across the country through BHARATPOL to facilitate international police cooperation.