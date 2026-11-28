BENGALURU: Former chief minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Siddaramaiah has said that Prime Minister Nnarendra Modi must answer how does the proposed delimitation exercise strengthen the political voice of Karnataka and other states that have successfully implemented India’s population stabilisation policies.

“The Union Cabinet has approved a proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats by 50%. Under this proposal, Karnataka’s representation will increase from 28 to 42 seats, while Uttar Pradesh’s will increase from 80 to 120. The numerical gap will widen from 52 to 78 seats. For Karnataka, political representation is not merely about the number of MPs. It is about our political identity, our constitutional rights, our ability to influence national policies and our rightful place in the Indian Union,” the former CM said.

Siddaramaiah said that on women’s reservation, the Congress’ position is absolutely clear. The Congress-led UPA Government introduced the Women’s Reservation Bill in 2008 and secured its passage in the Rajya Sabha in 2010, he said.

“The Modi Government chose to link its implementation to Census and delimitation in 2023,” he added.

Siddaramaiah questioned why should women have to wait for an expansion of Parliament to secure their rightful representation. “If the BJP is committed to implementing women’s reservation by 2029, let it bring the necessary constitutional amendment and implement it within the existing strength of the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies.

I demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi convene an all-party meeting and publish the rationale behind the proposed 50% expansion and place alternative models of delimitation before the nation,” Siddaramaiah added.

He said Karnataka seeks neither special privileges nor representation at the expense of another state. “We seek political justice, federal fairness and an enduring constitutional guarantee that our achievements will never become our disadvantages,” he added.