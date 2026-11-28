BENGALURU: A 20-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly issuing a bomb threat to Vidhana Soudha and Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s residence in Sadashivanagar, triggering a security alert on November 5. The accused booked a ride from the CM’s residence and when the auto driver arrived at the location, he asked him to hand over the phone to police staff there and issued a bomb threat.

The accused, identified as Karthik R (20), a resident of Balajinagar in Byadarahalli, has been arrested from a paying guest accommodation. He was working as a caretaker at a hospital. The police said that the accused appeared to be “mentally unsound.”

According to the complaint, Bhagavantaraya (26), an auto driver who is registered with an aggregator, received a booking on November 5 at around 7.20 pm from a person identifying himself as Karthik. The passenger had booked an auto from Sadashivanagar to BHEL Layout in RR Nagar. The pickup location shared by the passenger was near Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s residence in Sadashivanagar.

When the driver reached the location, he called the passenger through the app to confirm his arrival. The person who answered the call allegedly claimed that he was inside the Chief Minister’s residence and instructed the driver to hand over his mobile phone to the police personnel stationed near the barricades outside the house.

Believing the caller, the driver handed his phone to a police officer on duty. As soon as the officer answered, the caller allegedly threatened that bombs had been planted at both the Chief Minister’s residence and Vidhana Soudha, before disconnecting the call.

Following issual of the threat, police personnel immediately began checking the auto-rickshaw.