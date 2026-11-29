CHIKKAMAGALURU : An estate owner allegedly brutally assaulted a migrant woman worker for demanding higher wages at Basagodu Estate, in the Mallandur police limits, Chikkamagaluru. Nearly 34 workers from Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu, were brought by a labour contractor from that state to the estate, with an advance payment of Rs 50,000. The migrant workers had expressed grievance over low payment of Rs 300, while a neighbouring estate pays Rs 500 per labourer.

When the issue was raised before estate owner Bharath, he allegedly became infuriated, threatened to tell other estate owners not to hire them, and simultaneously demanded the advance amount back.

When a woman worker went to return the money, the owner shouted at her, asking her to remove her footwear and come. Another source said, the owner allegedly touched her hand, which she resisted. He then allegedly assaulted the woman with a rubber pipe on her back, not stopping even as she screamed. Estate owner Bharath is now absconding.