BENGALURU: A day after Chief Minister D K Shivakumar reached an agreement with protesting ASHA workers to increase their monthly honorarium by Rs 2,000, the Karnataka Government on Sunday issued an official order directing the Health and Family Welfare Department to initiate the necessary process to implement the hike from January 1, 2027.

In a communication dated November 29, 2026, Secretary to the Chief Minister S S Nakul directed the Principal Secretary to the Health and Family Welfare Department to initiate the necessary procedures on a priority basis to increase the monthly honorarium of ASHA workers by Rs 2,000 with effect from January 1.

The communication formalises the decision taken by Shivakumar during a meeting with representatives of ASHA workers at his home office, Krishna, on November 28. The negotiations ended the workers' 12-day indefinite protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

According to the official communication, the Chief Minister held detailed discussions with the representatives on their demands on November 28. During the meeting, it was decided to increase their monthly honorarium by Rs 2,000. The implementation date was discussed separately, following which the Chief Minister agreed to their request to make the increase effective from January 1, 2027.

Following the assurance, the representatives thanked the Chief Minister and agreed to withdraw their protest, the communication stated.

Announcing the decision on Saturday, Shivakumar had said the State Government currently contributes Rs 5,000 towards the monthly honorarium, while the Centre contributes Rs 2,000. ASHA workers also receive an average of around Rs 2,000 as performance-based incentives.

He had pointed out that the Centre and the State were expected to share the honorarium in a 50:50 ratio and urged the Union Government to increase its contribution.

The workers had been demanding a fixed monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000, along with the settlement of pending incentives and other benefits. Their protest began on November 17.

Opposition leaders, including those from the BJP and JD(S), had extended their support to the protesting ASHA workers. Union Ministers H D Kumaraswamy and V Somanna had urged the Congress government in Karnataka to first fulfil its 2023 Assembly election manifesto promise to the workers before seeking an increase in the Centre's share of the honorarium.

Several personalities from the Kannada film industry had also visited the protesters at Freedom Park and expressed solidarity with their agitation. They included former Congress MP and actor Ramya, former MLC Tara Anuradha, BJP leader and actor Malavika Avinash, and actor Ahimsa Chetan. Kannada Chalavali Paksha leader Vatal Nagaraj had also appealed to the State Government to resolve the issue at the earliest.

The November 29 communication, issued from the Chief Minister's Secretariat, marks the formal follow-up to the agreement and directs the Health Department to take up the implementation process on priority.