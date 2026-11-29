BENGALURU: Accusing the ruling Congress of targeting former CM Siddaramaiah and the Kuruba community, OBC leader Ramachandrappa on Saturday criticised the manner in which the government celebrated 539th Kanaka Jayanti.

He alleged that the government did not organise the event in a grand manner as it used to do in the past. This forced the community to boycott the government-sponsored event. “We will organise a grand function to mark Kanaka Jayanti in December. The government is targeting Siddaramaiah and the community,” he said.

On the caste survey report, Ramachandrappa said the government should immediately release it. “We are not demanding that the recommendations be implemented immediately. First, let the government release the report so that the actual socio-economic condition of different communities is understood,” he said.

The Congress had promised to conduct the survey in its election manifesto and reiterated its commitment to social justice at the Chitradurga convention. However, the government did not realise its promise.

“How can the government speak about celebrating Constitution Day and social justice while refusing to release the caste survey report?” he said.

He said OBC leaders wanted to gherao Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, but were prevented from doing so by the police.