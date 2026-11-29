TUMAKURU: India has travelled a remarkable distance in space technology, from transporting rocket parts on old bicycles and conducting satellite experiments using bullock carts to launching 434 satellites for 34 countries, including advanced commercial satellites weighing 6,000 kg, ISRO Chairman and Secretary of the Department of Space Dr V Narayanan said on Saturday.

Addressing the 15th annual convocation of Sri Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (SSAHE) in Tumakuru, he said India had established itself as a major global player in the space sector, with its achievements drawing international attention.

“Nobody thought India would become a power in the space sector. Today we have launched 434 satellites for 34 countries from Indian soil,” he said.

He said ISRO was working towards establishing India’s own space station by 2035 and landing an Indian on the Moon by 2040. The Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme was progressing, while India’s space ecosystem had grown to around 450 start-ups.

He advised graduates to make continuous learning a part of their lives. “Ensure your degree adds value to society in the coming years. The most beautiful thing in the world is seeing your parents happy. Ensure that throughout their lives, they remain happy,” he said.

Parameshwara conferred degrees on 1,347 students from medical, dental and engineering streams. 18 students received gold medals, while 18 PhD degrees and eight fellowship medals were also awarded. Vice-Chancellor Dr KB Lingegowda presented the annual progress report.