BENGALURU: The then Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kingfisher Airlines Ltd., A Raghunathan, has to face trial as a special court dismissed his revision petition challenging the order passed by a magistrate rejecting his application seeking discharge from the case filed in 2013 by the Bengaluru International Airport Ltd.

(BIAL) over non-remittance of User Development Fee (UDF) and Passenger Service Fee (PSF) running into crores after receiving them from the embarking passengers.

According to the order, the PSF and UDF were received by Kingfisher Airlines Ltd., where the petitioner, who had the financial control of it, failed to pay part of the said monies for the year 2010-11, 2011-12 and did not pay the sums received for the year 2012-13 as per the policy and allegedly used the said monies in furtherance of the criminal conspiracy with other accused. In all, a total of Rs 65.90 crore is the outstanding balance as per the charge sheet.

Judge Shivaprasad K B, Special Court for the trial of criminal cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs, confirmed the order dated October 28, 2025, passed by the XLII Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate rejecting the discharge application.

The court said that the magistrate, upon considering the complaint, accompanying documents and the charge-sheet materials collected by the investigating officer, rightly came to the conclusion that the criminal conspiracy is hatched in secrecy and required to be proved from the proved inferences.