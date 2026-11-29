BENGALURU: For international pistol shooter Thadigol Subbaraju Divya, popularly known as Divya TS, shooting began as a hobby during her law studies, with no plans of pursuing it professionally. Today, she is a world champion, a double Asian Games medallist and a national champion. Having won gold at the 2026 ISSF World Championship in Doha and two silver medals at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, Divya is now setting her sights on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, with the dream of winning a medal for India.
Raised in Bengaluru, Divya traces her roots to Srinivaspur taluk in Kolar district. Her interest in sports began with basketball, which she played before discovering shooting. It was her brother, an NCC cadet who had won medals in rifle shooting, who first introduced her to the sport.
However, what initially attracted her to shooting was the individual nature of the discipline. Unlike basketball, where performance depends on the entire team, shooting offered her the opportunity to rely entirely on herself.
“I really love this sport because it is just me and the target. It has nothing to do with other people,” she said.
Even after taking up shooting, Divya had no immediate plans of pursuing it professionally. While completing her law degree, she would visit the shooting range during weekends, treating it as a hobby rather than a career. After graduating, she considered preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations.
The Covid-19 pandemic brought her shooting practice to a halt. However, when national competitions resumed in 2021, she decided to participate. She reached the finals in both events and won civilian medals, an experience that made her reconsider her approach to the sport.
In 2022, she became a National Champion and won a bronze medal at the National Games. These achievements marked a turning point in her journey. What had started as a casual interest was now opening doors to national and international competitions.
The following year proved particularly significant. Divya won two silver medals at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou and a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup in the 25m Sports Pistol event. She competes in both the 25m Sports Pistol and 10m Air Pistol categories.
Her journey, however, has not been without setbacks. An ACL surgery in 2024 prevented her from being part of the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics. Despite the disappointment, she decided to continue with shooting and put her UPSC plans aside.
“I had completed my law degree, and that was always at the back of my mind. I knew that if things did not work out in shooting, I could always go back and do something else. But I decided to give my 100 per cent to the sport,” she said. Her achievements at the Asian Games also opened up a professional opportunity.
In recognition of her sporting performance, she was appointed Deputy Superintendent of Excise in the Karnataka government in 2025. She is grateful to the state government for providing employment opportunities to athletes, saying such initiatives can help sportspersons continue their careers without having to give up financial security.
She also welcomed the proposed sports policy of the Karnataka government, which is expected to provide support to athletes who continue to compete and perform well. Referring to the employment and leave support available to sportspersons in sectors such as the Railways and the armed forces, she said similar provisions in the state government could encourage more athletes to represent Karnataka and India.
With the Los Angeles Olympics less than two years away, Divya is now concentrating on improving her qualification scores, stability and consistency. She said preparations were progressing well, with international competitions and domestic trials playing an important role in determining the final Olympic contingent.
Under the existing selection process, Olympic quota places belong to the country, while athletes are selected based on their performances in trials conducted by the National Rifle Association of India.
For Divya, shooting is as much about mental strength as it is about physical fitness. She believes that consistency, discipline and persistence are essential to performing well in a sport where an athlete competes against their own performance as much as against others. “Consistency is the key to success. You just have to keep it up. In shooting, it is just you and the target, and you have to shoot a 10,” she said.
Her motivation, however, goes beyond individual achievements. Representing India and hearing the national anthem play at an international sporting event remain among her strongest aspirations. “I cannot put into words what it means to play for my country. If somebody asks me what I want on the final day, I just want the national anthem to play,” she said.
For young athletes, particularly girls aspiring to make a career in sports, Divya’s advice is to remain patient and not measure success by immediate results. With the right technique, guidance and consistent effort, she believes, progress will eventually follow.