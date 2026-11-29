BENGALURU: For international pistol shooter Thadigol Subbaraju Divya, popularly known as Divya TS, shooting began as a hobby during her law studies, with no plans of pursuing it professionally. Today, she is a world champion, a double Asian Games medallist and a national champion. Having won gold at the 2026 ISSF World Championship in Doha and two silver medals at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, Divya is now setting her sights on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, with the dream of winning a medal for India.

Raised in Bengaluru, Divya traces her roots to Srinivaspur taluk in Kolar district. Her interest in sports began with basketball, which she played before discovering shooting. It was her brother, an NCC cadet who had won medals in rifle shooting, who first introduced her to the sport.

However, what initially attracted her to shooting was the individual nature of the discipline. Unlike basketball, where performance depends on the entire team, shooting offered her the opportunity to rely entirely on herself.

“I really love this sport because it is just me and the target. It has nothing to do with other people,” she said.

Even after taking up shooting, Divya had no immediate plans of pursuing it professionally. While completing her law degree, she would visit the shooting range during weekends, treating it as a hobby rather than a career. After graduating, she considered preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations.

The Covid-19 pandemic brought her shooting practice to a halt. However, when national competitions resumed in 2021, she decided to participate. She reached the finals in both events and won civilian medals, an experience that made her reconsider her approach to the sport.