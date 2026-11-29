Over the next few days, the state administration’s command centre will shift to Belagavi, which will host the state legislature’s winter session from December 2 to 11. The first session in the district – which sits at the trijunction of Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Goa – after DK Shivakumar took over as Chief Minister, is likely to be stormy.

Although significant time will be devoted to discussing North Karnataka issues, people from the region are less optimistic about the outcome, which they feel will follow a predictable line: politics taking precedence over concerted efforts to improve the quality of life in the region, which hosts 60% of the state’s backward taluks and all of its “most backward taluks”.

People expect the Presiding officers in the Assembly and Council, as well as leaders from the ruling and opposition parties, to ensure the focus remains on reaching out to drought-affected farmers, effectively implementing initiatives for sustainable agriculture, creating employment opportunities, improving rural healthcare facilities, government schools and other basic infrastructure. The Regional Imbalances Redressal Committee,headed by economist Prof M Govinda Rao,identified specific reasons for regional disparity and recommended time-bound measures in key sectors, including education, healthcare, tourism,irrigation, agriculture, industries, and infrastructure development.

“Our analysis shows that the backward regions of Karnataka have not undergone appreciable transition from agriculture to industry and services, and the sector is still an important source of livelihood. Improving the livelihoods of the rural population requires raising productivity in the farm sector.

Raising the living standards of this large proportion of people in the backward regions requires not only measures to hasten the process of transition to labour-intensive industry and services but also enhancing agricultural productivity,”the report noted. It suggested a multi-pronged strategy to increase agricultural productivity in the state,which has the second-largest arid area by percentage, after Rajasthan.