Over the next few days, the state administration’s command centre will shift to Belagavi, which will host the state legislature’s winter session from December 2 to 11. The first session in the district – which sits at the trijunction of Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Goa – after DK Shivakumar took over as Chief Minister, is likely to be stormy.
Although significant time will be devoted to discussing North Karnataka issues, people from the region are less optimistic about the outcome, which they feel will follow a predictable line: politics taking precedence over concerted efforts to improve the quality of life in the region, which hosts 60% of the state’s backward taluks and all of its “most backward taluks”.
People expect the Presiding officers in the Assembly and Council, as well as leaders from the ruling and opposition parties, to ensure the focus remains on reaching out to drought-affected farmers, effectively implementing initiatives for sustainable agriculture, creating employment opportunities, improving rural healthcare facilities, government schools and other basic infrastructure. The Regional Imbalances Redressal Committee,headed by economist Prof M Govinda Rao,identified specific reasons for regional disparity and recommended time-bound measures in key sectors, including education, healthcare, tourism,irrigation, agriculture, industries, and infrastructure development.
“Our analysis shows that the backward regions of Karnataka have not undergone appreciable transition from agriculture to industry and services, and the sector is still an important source of livelihood. Improving the livelihoods of the rural population requires raising productivity in the farm sector.
Raising the living standards of this large proportion of people in the backward regions requires not only measures to hasten the process of transition to labour-intensive industry and services but also enhancing agricultural productivity,”the report noted. It suggested a multi-pronged strategy to increase agricultural productivity in the state,which has the second-largest arid area by percentage, after Rajasthan.
The situation is particularly bad this year due to severe drought. Economist and Member, State Policy and Planning Commission, Dr Sangeeta Kattimani, suggests a special relief package – apart from the compensation announced by the government – for women farmers, who take care of most agricultural activities. Karnataka will be a model state if it takes up such an initiative, says Dr Kattimani who was also a member of the high-powered Regional Imbalances Redressal Committee. The question remains whether the government will be open to new suggestions given its financial constraints and concerns over not implementing earlier announcements.
The state government accepted the high-powered committee report in principle. In the budget presented in March this year, then chief minister Siddaramaiah earmarked Rs 4,297 crore to address the regional disparity. In the Belagavi session, the state government should present specific measures taken after the budget announcement and its plan of action for North Karnataka’s overall development.
Elected representatives from the region must insist on clear, specific, and time-bound measures. In September 2025, the state cabinet approved establishing a dedicated secretariat to monitor the proper implementation of projects in the region. The cabinet decision is yet to be implemented.
Sharanagouda Kandakur, Janata Dal (Secular) MLA from Gurmitkal assembly segment in Yadgir, feels frustrated because they are unable to even provide clean drinking water to people and most issues discussed in the last session in Belagavi were not implemented. Protesting the government’s failure to address people’s concerns, the legislator has refused to accept accommodation and other facilities provided by the government during the session. He rejected the government facilities during the 2024 and 2025 winter sessions. As an elected representative from the region, his request to the state government is simple: basic infrastructure, irrigation projects, functional hospitals with an adequate number of doctors, schools with teachers, and employment opportunities.
Those are certainly not big asks from a government that keeps reiterating its commitment to North Karnataka’s development. The general perception among locals has been of a Bengaluru-centric administration. It would benefit the government if ministers holding important portfolios, not just those from the region, frequently visited different parts of the state to better understand and resolve district-specific issues.
The opposition would also attempt to put the government on the mat over various issues, including Rs 5,000 drought compensation assured to farmers in two installments; price rise; allegations of corruption; alleged mismanagement of finances; ASHA workers’ protest; glitches in implementation of guarantee schemes; and delay in releasing pensions.
The CID’s clean chit to former Minister B Nagendra in the multi-crore Valmiki Corporation financial scam, and the alleged sting operation targeting former CM Siddaramaiah are also likely to come up for discussion.
After its 4-0 win in the recent legislative council polls, the BJP-JDS combine will head to Belagavi with a joint strategy to take on the government. It is unclear whether the government will repeal the BJP-era Anti-Conversion Act as promised by the Congress in its 2023 election manifesto. Minority organisations led by Archbishop Peter Machado are demanding repeal of the Act, while some organisations oppose any such move, calling the Act religion-neutral and intended only to prevent forced conversions.
While much depends on how the government moves forward on that front during the session, members across party lines should ensure political debates do not overshadow concrete issues relating to North Karnataka’s development. Failure to do so will render the Belagavi session a futile exercise.