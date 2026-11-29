MANDYA : Three persons were killed after an SUV they were travelling in crashed into the rear of a gravel-laden tipper truck, which had abruptly stopped, on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway near Induvalu in Mandya taluk on Saturday.
The accident triggered public outrage, with allegations that negligent Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials caused the accident.
The deceased were identified as Basil Muhammed Ali (21), Swapna (22), and Nifail (25), all hailing from Kozhikode in Keralam. While Basil and Swapna died on the spot, Nifail breathed his last at the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) while being treated.
The trio was travelling from Kozhikode to Bengaluru in the Thar jeep when it crashed into the truck that had stopped on the Expressway. The impact was so severe that the jeep was completely mangled.
RTO officials under fire for negligence
According to reports, the accident occurred when RTO officials, identified as CM Gowda and jeep driver Pani, were inspecting vehicles on the highway around 9 am. They reportedly intercepted a tipper truck and directed its driver to stop on the roadside for inspection.
Eyewitnesses said three tipper trucks carrying gravel were approaching an exit near Induvalu when the RTO officials signalled them to stop. While two pulled over, the third allegedly continued without stopping.
The officials reportedly chased the vehicle in their department jeep, overtook it and manoeuvred their vehicle across its path forcing it to stop.
The tipper driver reportedly applied the brakes abruptly, bringing the vehicle to a halt on the highway. The driver of the approaching Thar jeep, unable to control the vehicle or avoid the stationary truck, crashed into its rear.
The incident sparked protests and public anger, with commuters and locals blaming the alleged high-handedness and of the RTO officials for the loss of two lives. Questions have been raised over the manner in which vehicle inspections were conducted on the busy highway.
SP Shobha Rani VJ visited the spot. The Mandya Rural police registered a case and initiated an investigation.