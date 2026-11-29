MANDYA : Three persons were killed after an SUV they were travelling in crashed into the rear of a gravel-laden tipper truck, which had abruptly stopped, on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway near Induvalu in Mandya taluk on Saturday.

The accident triggered public outrage, with allegations that negligent Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials caused the accident.

The deceased were identified as Basil Muhammed Ali (21), Swapna (22), and Nifail (25), all hailing from Kozhikode in Keralam. While Basil and Swapna died on the spot, Nifail breathed his last at the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) while being treated.

The trio was travelling from Kozhikode to Bengaluru in the Thar jeep when it crashed into the truck that had stopped on the Expressway. The impact was so severe that the jeep was completely mangled.

RTO officials under fire for negligence

According to reports, the accident occurred when RTO officials, identified as CM Gowda and jeep driver Pani, were inspecting vehicles on the highway around 9 am. They reportedly intercepted a tipper truck and directed its driver to stop on the roadside for inspection.

Eyewitnesses said three tipper trucks carrying gravel were approaching an exit near Induvalu when the RTO officials signalled them to stop. While two pulled over, the third allegedly continued without stopping.