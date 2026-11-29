BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar here on Saturday accused the NDA government at the Centre of pushing the proposed delimitation exercise to suit its political interests. Karnataka, Keralam and Telangana will jointly oppose any move to reduce political representation of southern states, he asserted. He said he would travel to Delhi on Saturday night to meet chief ministers of Keralam and Telangana on Sunday to discuss the implications of the proposed delimitation legislation.

The Union Cabinet on Friday decided to table legislation to increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha by 50% and to reserve half the number of total seats to women.

“BJP is doing it to suit its convenience. We will discuss how many seats are likely to increase in northern states and its implications on southern states. We will fight to protect our interests and our sovereignty. We support women’s reservation, but we oppose delimitation,” he said.

He alleged that the proposed exercise could leave southern states politically marginalised despite their contribution to the country’s development. “NDA is playing politics. Let them do politics, but it will cause injustice to southern states. They want to increase the number of seats and make southern states a minority in the country. They cannot silence our voice,” he said.

Taking to social media, he stated: “LoP Rahul Gandhi has rightly highlighted the serious concerns surrounding the proposed delimitation exercise. Delimitation cannot be allowed to become a political weapon for the BJP to redraw India’s electoral map. By proposing to increase the Lok Sabha strength from 543 to 850 seats, the BJP is opening the door to manipulate constituency boundaries to suit its political interests, weaken opposition voices and deny states their rightful representation.