BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar here on Saturday accused the NDA government at the Centre of pushing the proposed delimitation exercise to suit its political interests. Karnataka, Keralam and Telangana will jointly oppose any move to reduce political representation of southern states, he asserted. He said he would travel to Delhi on Saturday night to meet chief ministers of Keralam and Telangana on Sunday to discuss the implications of the proposed delimitation legislation.
The Union Cabinet on Friday decided to table legislation to increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha by 50% and to reserve half the number of total seats to women.
“BJP is doing it to suit its convenience. We will discuss how many seats are likely to increase in northern states and its implications on southern states. We will fight to protect our interests and our sovereignty. We support women’s reservation, but we oppose delimitation,” he said.
He alleged that the proposed exercise could leave southern states politically marginalised despite their contribution to the country’s development. “NDA is playing politics. Let them do politics, but it will cause injustice to southern states. They want to increase the number of seats and make southern states a minority in the country. They cannot silence our voice,” he said.
Taking to social media, he stated: “LoP Rahul Gandhi has rightly highlighted the serious concerns surrounding the proposed delimitation exercise. Delimitation cannot be allowed to become a political weapon for the BJP to redraw India’s electoral map. By proposing to increase the Lok Sabha strength from 543 to 850 seats, the BJP is opening the door to manipulate constituency boundaries to suit its political interests, weaken opposition voices and deny states their rightful representation.
This is not how a democracy should function. We fully support the implementation of 33% women’s reservation and believe it must be delivered without further delay. However, its implementation must not be linked to a delimitation exercise that could compromise the fair representation of states or disturb the federal balance of our country. We must stand together and oppose any attempt to misuse delimitation for political gain. India’s electoral map belongs to its people, not to any political party.”
He added that the Centre should have convened an all-party meeting before proceeding with the proposed changes, agreeing with former chief minister Siddaramaiah’s demand for wider consultations.
On Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s support to the proposed legislation, he declined to comment, pointing out that Telugu Desam Party is an NDA ally.
Commenting on Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s statement that his party JDS will support legislation, keeping the interests of Kannadigas in mind, he said Kumaraswamy should explain his contribution to Karnataka. “Let him tell us what he has done for Kannadigas and Karnataka during his tenure. It is not enough to make empty statements,” he said.
Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara said the Union Cabinet’s decision of Friday to approve a delimitation proposal with a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats raises serious concerns about India’s democracy, federalism and equitable political representation. “Why exactly 50%? What is its scientific, demographic or constitutional justification? Why is the Union Government rushing through a constitutional reform of such magnitude without convening an all-party meeting or consulting states through the Inter-State Council,” he questioned taking to social media platform X.
The timing and methodology of this exercise raise legitimate concerns about BJP seeking electoral advantage through changes to India’s electoral architecture rather than securing a renewed mandate through governance and performance, he said. Under the proposed formula, Uttar Pradesh’s representation would increase from 80 to 120 seats, while Karnataka’s from 28 to 42. “We demand that the Union Government publish the scientific rationale, consult all States and evolve an equitable and enduring framework for delimitation,” the DyCM stated.