Additional form with Form-6 till roll finalisation in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Citizens filling Form-6 for inclusion in the electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise will have to fill the additional declaration form and submit their mapping details till October 27, when the final electoral roll is published, said CEO officials, Karnataka.

This announcement comes in continuation of the statement issued by the ECI, stating that in states where the SIR exercise is completed, new electors need not fill the additional declaration sheet. However, in states where the SIR exercise is ongoing, all new applicants will have to fill the declaration form along with Form-6.

The declaration form is similar to the enumeration form which every citizen filled in the first phase of the SIR exercise during house-to-house verification. The declaration form seeks electors’ details, including information of the last SIR and details of relatives given in the last SIR exercise.

This comes at a time when opposition parties have raised concern over the SIR, deletion of names, mapping exercise and also sought the dismissal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. However, question number 10 in Form-6, which seeks the name of family member, relationship with applicant and EPIC number details, will continue. An said the exercise of collecting mapping details of elector and progeny will continue till the final electoral rolls under SIR is published. Question 10 has always been a part of Form-6, and no new questions are being included for inclusion and deletion.