Contractors’ association sets govt November deadline to clear Rs 38Kcr dues

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association warned of a protest in all districts if the State Government fails to clear pending dues of Rs 38,000 crore to contractors before November.
“We will march from the association office in each district to the deputy commissioner’s office and hand over our representation, demanding that our dues be cleared,” association president R Manjunath told reporters in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
The association alleged that MLAs are involved in project work and tenders, and the work begins only after they are taken into “confidence”.
According to the association, 1.5 lakh contractors across the state are suffering because of the delay in clearing pending dues. “If you (State Government) cannot clear our dues, give us poison, we will consume and die,” Manjunath further said.
The members said they protested over pending bills at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on March 6, and DK Shivakumar, who was the deputy chief minister then, had assured them that he would look into the issue and get the dues cleared in one go.
“Several months passed since the protest, but there was no response from then chief minister Siddaramaiah. We have now set a November deadline,” they added.
Meanwhile, Manjunath said that while a huge amount has to be paid to contractors, the State Government continues to focus on its guarantee schemes.
“Earlier, then association president Kempanna made serious allegations that contractors had to pay huge commissions to get the dues released. But that stopped the clearance of bills. Had he not made such remarks, we would have got our dues. Now we appeal for a meeting involving ministers, officials, MLAs and association members to resolve the issue soon,” he added.
According to the association, the maximum outstanding dues in the state are from the Major Irrigation Department (Rs 14,000 crore), followed by the Public Works Department (Rs 8,370 crore), Minor Irrigation Department (Rs 3,600 crore), RDPR (Rs 3,000 crore), Urban Development Department (Rs 1,800 crore), Housing and Waqf (Rs 2,600 crores), Labour Department (Rs 2,000 crores) and GBA formerly BBMP has dues of Rs 2,600 crore.
Joining Manjunath, the association secretary said that the association will in December release documents against persons involved in taking commission for government tenders.