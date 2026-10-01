Contractors’ association sets govt November deadline to clear Rs 38Kcr dues

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association warned of a protest in all districts if the State Government fails to clear pending dues of Rs 38,000 crore to contractors before November.

“We will march from the association office in each district to the deputy commissioner’s office and hand over our representation, demanding that our dues be cleared,” association president R Manjunath told reporters in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The association alleged that MLAs are involved in project work and tenders, and the work begins only after they are taken into “confidence”.

According to the association, 1.5 lakh contractors across the state are suffering because of the delay in clearing pending dues. “If you (State Government) cannot clear our dues, give us poison, we will consume and die,” Manjunath further said.

The members said they protested over pending bills at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on March 6, and DK Shivakumar, who was the deputy chief minister then, had assured them that he would look into the issue and get the dues cleared in one go.

“Several months passed since the protest, but there was no response from then chief minister Siddaramaiah. We have now set a November deadline,” they added.