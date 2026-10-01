Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy inspects lakes in Anekal, orders strict action against polluters

BENGALURU: Raising serious concern over pollution levels in water bodies in Anekal taluk, Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday directed the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) officials to take strict action against polluters, including industrial, residential and commercial units.

The minister conducted a field inspection of Chandapura Lake, Ramakrishnapura Lake, Hennagara Lake, Heelalige Lake and Muthanalluru Lake along with KSPCB officials, municipal officers, local leaders and residents.

The inspection was carried out following concerns over untreated industrial effluents and sewage being discharged into the water bodies from Electronics City, Jigani and Bommasandra industrial areas, as well as from residential areas under Nagarasabhe and Purasabhe gram panchayats limits.

The minister expressed concern over the condition of the lakes and the impact the rising pollution levels have on the surrounding communities and environment. He directed the officials to strictly enforce environmental regulations and NGT directions on polluters and hold industries and local bodies responsible for discharging untreated waste into water bodies.

After reviewing treatment plants, Reddy directed officials to prepare a time-bound plan for completion of STP works. He also directed the officials to ensure that treatment facilities are fully operational. Reddy directed the KSPCB officials to strengthen the monitoring of industrial discharge points in Electronics City, Bommasandra, Jigani and Attibele.

The minister also interacted with residents of Chandapura and nearby villages and assured them that the government would continue to monitor the situation and take necessary steps to protect and restore the water bodies.