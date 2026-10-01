Former CM Siddaramaiah meets KC Venugopal, presses for filling two vacant cabinet berths

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister and CWC member Siddaramaiah on Wednesday held talks with AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal over breakfast at the latter’s residence in Delhi and pressed for filling the two vacancies in the Karnataka cabinet, according to sources.

Siddaramaiah is understood to have reiterated his demand for the induction of his loyalist and Byadgi MLA Basavaraj Shivannavar, a Kuruba leader. Siddaramaiah had earlier expressed displeasure after the high command did not accept his recommendation and instead proposed Chikkamagaluru MLC Gayathri Shanthe Gowda, also a Kuruba leader. However, her proposed induction was dropped at the last minute, leaving the Cabinet without a woman minister.

According to sources, the high command has now cleared Shivannavar’s name, but there is still uncertainty over the candidate to fill the women’s quota. The names of Ballary MP E Tukaram’s wife Annapoorna, an ST Nayaka leader and first-time MLA, and former minister Laxmi Hebbalkar are being discussed.

The vacancy that was created by the resignation of B Nagendra, also an ST Nayaka leader, has added another dimension to the choice.

Siddaramaiah also discussed appointments to boards and corporations with Venugopal, who is learnt to have assured him that his views would be taken into account.

AICC general secretary Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala is expected to visit Bengaluru soon, with the list of appointments to boards and corporations learnt to be finalised, sources said.

Filling the two cabinet vacancies and appointments to boards and corporations are expected to be the high command’s immediate priorities. The nomination of five MLCs, however, is likely to be deferred until November, informed sources added.