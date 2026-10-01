HD Kumaraswamy, ministers trade fresh charges over NICE

BENGALURU: The political spat over the NICE-Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project intensified on Wednesday, with Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy and ministers trading fresh charges and counter-charges.

Kumaraswamy, in a post on X, claimed that official documents and records established the alleged irregularities in the project. He alleged that Shivakumar himself was involved in the alleged wrongdoing and had “implicated his entire family” in it.

Taking a swipe at ministers defending the CM, Kumaraswamy said they were making “futile attempts at justification” despite the documents being clear. He alleged that the ministers were defending Shivakumar out of fear that their continuance in the cabinet could be at stake.

Kumaraswamy referred to Shivakumar’s tenure as Urban Development Minister and his stint as chairman of the Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor Area Planning Authority (BMICPA), claiming that records pointed to alleged irregularities during the period. He said records should be examined in the context of successive governments.