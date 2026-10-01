Karnataka drought: Crop losses cross Rs 40,000 crore, Dy CM Parameshwara seeks urgent Centre aid

BENGALURU: With crop losses from the worsening drought in Karnataka estimated at over Rs 40,000 crore, Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G Parameshwara has sought urgent assistance from the Centre, including faster assessment and release of drought relief.

In separate letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Parameshwara said 177 taluks had so far been declared drought-affected, with crop losses estimated at Rs 46,324.5 crore across nearly 47.09 lakh hectares.

The state had initially submitted its Kharif 2026 drought memorandum seeking Rs 3,705.30 crore for 101 drought-affected taluks. Following a further scientific assessment, 76 more taluks were declared drought-hit in the second phase.

Ground-truthing is currently underway in another 40 taluks, and the number of drought-affected taluks could cross 220 by the end of the monsoon season.

Crop loss assessment in the newly declared 76 taluks has found damage to agricultural crops across 26.08 lakh hectares and horticultural crops across 1.49 lakh hectares. The damage ranges from 33% to 100%, with a substantial portion of the affected area reporting losses of more than 50%.

Major agricultural crops affected include tur, maize, cotton, sugarcane, soybean and green gram, while onion, arecanut and red chilli are among the horticultural crops damaged.

Across the 177 drought-affected taluks, crop loss has been reported over nearly 47.09 lakh hectares, with the estimated economic loss reaching Rs 46,324.5 crore. The total crop loss during Kharif 2026 is likely to exceed 55 lakh hectares, based on the ongoing assessment.