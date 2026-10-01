Karnataka: Melukote residents 'seek US visa' to meet their MLA

Bengaluru/ Melukote: A group of residents from Melukote constituency held a quiet protest outside the Mandya Deputy Commissioner's office, seeking visas to the United States of Amercia, so they could get in touch with their MLA, Darshan Puttanaiah.

The protest was meant to highlight Puttanaiah's absence from the constituency. He is the sole member of a farmers' party called the Karnataka Sarvodaya Party, which aligned with the Congress in the 2023 elections.

When contacted, Darshan did not deny the charge that his family lives abroad. "It is true that my family lives in the USA," he said. He returned to India in 2021, after the death of his father KS Puttanaiah. He sold his company in 2021, then worked at the same company till 2023, then moved back to India to contest elections. His wife and children, however, did not follow. "When I spoke to them, they were concerned about moving to India, because it would be like tearing up our lives," he said. "So I have no option but to visit US whenever necessary, to be with my family."

He acknowledged that critics have counted his trips. Since being elected, he has travelled to the US 18 to 19 times. "What can I say? I am available on WhatsApp and social media 24 hours a day. I may not be physically present, but I am working for my constituents round the clock," he said.

He pointed to two digital platforms he has built for the people of Melukote, through which he helps residents with their problems. "We are enabling the local circular economy to help farmers get the price they deserve using win-win formulas. One example is advice to farmers on what to grow and in what quantities, in each season. As a farmer's party, this is our duty," he said.

On his attendance in legislature, he said, "I do not miss a single session." His visits to the US happen only when the House is in recess. But whatever happens, my commitment to my constituents remains, they are like my extended family, he added.