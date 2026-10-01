Karnataka: Most deleted voters tribals, minorities, Dalits and women, reveals SIR audit

BENGALURU: An SIR audit report released by the SIR Opposition Coalition in Bengaluru on Wednesday, alleged that nomadic and tribal communities, minorities, Dalits, extremely backward communities and women accounted for a disproportionately high number of voters deleted from the electoral rolls or served notices during the SIR process.
Speaking at the report release programme at Shasakara Bhavan, Eddelu Karnataka office-bearer Noor Sridhar said field verification had shown that constituencies with a high concentration of minorities, Dalits and tribal communities had witnessed higher deletions.
He alleged that several voters had been wrongly categorised as shifted, absent or deceased, and questioned the requirement of linking every voter to the 2002 electoral roll. Retired Supreme Court judge Gopal Gowda questioned the legal basis for the exercise, and alleged that the SIR process was being used to exclude sections of voters.
Actor Prakash Raj, director B Suresh, Karnataka Sahitya Akademi chairman Prof LN Mukundaraj, former minister Kimmane Rathnakar and activists were among those present. The coalition demanded that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resign, the SIR process be halted and deleted voters be restored to the rolls.
It also sought a constitutional mechanism for appointing election commissioners and a scientific, voter-friendly method of electoral-roll revision. It urged the Union government to initiate removal proceedings against Gyanesh Kumar and sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the SIR exercise.
It also demanded repolling in Bihar and West Bengal. The coalition urged the Karnataka government to convene a special session to discuss alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise, and pass a resolution rejecting the process and rolls generated through it. It sought a social audit to identify voters wrongly deleted and a campaign to restore them to the electoral rolls, and demanded that SIR rolls not be used for any election until all eligible voters are restored.