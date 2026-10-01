Karnataka: Most deleted voters tribals, minorities, Dalits and women, reveals SIR audit

BENGALURU: An SIR audit report released by the SIR Opposition Coalition in Bengaluru on Wednesday, alleged that nomadic and tribal communities, minorities, Dalits, extremely backward communities and women accounted for a disproportionately high number of voters deleted from the electoral rolls or served notices during the SIR process.

Speaking at the report release programme at Shasakara Bhavan, Eddelu Karnataka office-bearer Noor Sridhar said field verification had shown that constituencies with a high concentration of minorities, Dalits and tribal communities had witnessed higher deletions.

He alleged that several voters had been wrongly categorised as shifted, absent or deceased, and questioned the requirement of linking every voter to the 2002 electoral roll. Retired Supreme Court judge Gopal Gowda questioned the legal basis for the exercise, and alleged that the SIR process was being used to exclude sections of voters.