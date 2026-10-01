KPSC row: Gangwar took Rs 30-40L from each candidate for leaked paper: ED

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement, Bengaluru zonal office, has charged IAS officer, Karnataka cadre, and then controller of examinations, Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar for “misusing his official position and facilitating the leakage of the veterinary officers’ recruitment examination question paper containing the correct answers to Basavaraj Kannale, the alleged key middleman, one day prior to the scheduled examination, in consideration of illegal gratification”.

ED, Bengaluru zonal office, is investigating alleged irregularities in the veterinary officers’ recruitment examination conducted by KPSC for 400 posts.

In an official release on Wednesday, the central agency stated that Kannale, “in connivance with his associates, facilitated the illegal selection of candidates in the veterinary officers’ recruitment examination by providing them with the leaked question paper containing the correct answers in consideration of illegal gratification, which ranged between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 40 lakh per candidate”, the ED stated.

“Kannale had obtained access to the leaked question paper through his close association with Gangwar, who was entrusted with the custody and supervision of confidential examination material. He identified and approached multiple candidates and assured them of their selection in the exam.

The investigation revealed that around Rs 80 lakh was initially demanded from each candidate, which was subsequently negotiated and settled at amounts ranging between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 40 lakh per candidate. Part of the agreed amounts were collected as advance through cash and banking channels.

For securing the balance amounts, certain candidates were made to furnish blank signed cheques and promissory notes, some of which were subsequently recovered and seized during search and seizure proceedings,” the ED explained.