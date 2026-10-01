KPSC row: Gangwar took Rs 30-40L from each candidate for leaked paper: ED

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement, Bengaluru zonal office, has charged IAS officer, Karnataka cadre, and then controller of examinations, Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar for “misusing his official position and facilitating the leakage of the veterinary officers’ recruitment examination question paper containing the correct answers to Basavaraj Kannale, the alleged key middleman, one day prior to the scheduled examination, in consideration of illegal gratification”.
ED, Bengaluru zonal office, is investigating alleged irregularities in the veterinary officers’ recruitment examination conducted by KPSC for 400 posts.
In an official release on Wednesday, the central agency stated that Kannale, “in connivance with his associates, facilitated the illegal selection of candidates in the veterinary officers’ recruitment examination by providing them with the leaked question paper containing the correct answers in consideration of illegal gratification, which ranged between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 40 lakh per candidate”, the ED stated.
“Kannale had obtained access to the leaked question paper through his close association with Gangwar, who was entrusted with the custody and supervision of confidential examination material. He identified and approached multiple candidates and assured them of their selection in the exam.
The investigation revealed that around Rs 80 lakh was initially demanded from each candidate, which was subsequently negotiated and settled at amounts ranging between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 40 lakh per candidate. Part of the agreed amounts were collected as advance through cash and banking channels.
For securing the balance amounts, certain candidates were made to furnish blank signed cheques and promissory notes, some of which were subsequently recovered and seized during search and seizure proceedings,” the ED explained.
“Further investigation revealed that the bank account of Om Lakshmi Souharda Sahakari Sangha Niyamitha, Bidar, was utilized for receiving certain amounts connected with the illegal gratification. Selected candidates were taken to a resort in the outskirts of Bengaluru, where they were provided with the leaked question paper containing the correct answers.
The candidates were made to memorise the answers under the supervision of Kannale and his associates. On the examination day, they were transported to their respective examination centres in vehicles arranged by them,” the agency added.
“Analysis of the material seized during the searches conducted from August 18 to 24 revealed that the proceeds generated from the said criminal activity were subsequently layered and utilized through various modes, including bank transfers, purchase of gold jewellery, cash payment for air travel and cash transactions with the objective of concealing the nature and source of the proceeds, and projecting the same as untainted property,” the ED added.
ED arrested Gangwar, who was in judicial custody, on September 18 for his role in “facilitating the generation of proceeds of crime arising from the scheduled criminal activity”. He was produced before the special court for PMLA cases on September 21 and remanded in ED custody for 14 days for further investigation.
A day before securing Gangwar’s arrest, the ED had arrested Kannale, who was also in judicial custody, on September 17 for his “involvement in the generation, collection, and handling of proceeds of crime arising from the aforesaid scheduled criminal activity”. He was produced before the special court for PMLA cases on September 29 and remanded to 14 days ED custody for further investigation.