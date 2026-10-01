KSCA seeks 50 acres to develop cricket infrastructure in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president B.K. Venkatesh Prasad has sought the allotment of 50 acres of government land in Mangaluru to establish world-class cricket infrastructure. This comes days after Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman Santosh Kumar Shetty met Prasad in Bengaluru seeking to develop a cricket stadium in Mangaluru.

In a letter addressed to the MUDA chairman, Prasad requested that the land be allotted either on an outright purchase basis or on a 50-year long lease at concessional rates generally extended to educational and sports institutions.

Expressing appreciation for Shetty's interest in promoting cricket in the coastal region, the KSCA said Mangaluru, being a district headquarters, requires modern cricketing infrastructure to nurture young talent.

The association said it was prepared to invest in the project and develop the proposed facility in phases. It assured the government that all essential infrastructure, including drainage systems, practice facilities and other basic amenities, would be completed within three years of taking possession of the land.

The proposed complex is envisaged as a Centre of Excellence for cricket, providing quality training and playing facilities for aspiring cricketers from Dakshina Kannada and neighbouring districts.

Highlighting Karnataka's strong cricketing tradition, Prasad noted that over 40% of the State team comprises players from districts outside Bengaluru, underlining the vast talent available in mofussil regions. He said strengthening infrastructure in districts was essential to identify and nurture future national and international players.

The KSCA said the project would significantly boost sports infrastructure in the coastal region, create opportunities for young cricketers and contribute to the long-term development of the game. It expressed confidence that the proposed facility would emerge as a major hub for cricket in coastal Karnataka.