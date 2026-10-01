Licence suspension, higher fines planned for road safety

BENGALURU: The state government is considering a points-based driving licence system, higher fines and stern action against repeat traffic offenders as part of measures to curb Bengaluru’s traffic congestion and improve road safety. The proposals were discussed at a joint review meeting of the home and transport departments at Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday, attended by Home Minister Priyank Kharge and Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh.

Under the proposed points-based system, motorists would be assigned penalty points for different traffic violations. A driving licence could be suspended once a prescribed points threshold is reached. Integrating the Transport Department’s Sarathi system with Bengaluru Traffic Police’s e-Challan platform was also proposed. The integration would enable traffic police to verify driving licences, access previous violations and link fresh offences directly to a driver’s digital record.

The government is examining higher penalties for violations, including parking on footpaths, driving against traffic on one-way roads, driving on footpaths, illegal parking, stopping in no-parking zones, signal violations and obstructing the free flow of traffic. Increased fines for repeat offences and dangerous driving involving two-wheelers was also discussed.

Repeat offenders facing licence suspension or cancellation could be required to undergo road-safety and defensive-driving training. Completion of such training could be recorded digitally.

The meeting discussed stricter measures against unauthorised horns, modified silencers and high-intensity LED lights.

Cracking whip

Penalty points to be assigned to motorists for traffic violations

Sarathi system plus e-challan platform to link fresh offences to driver’s digital record

Higher penalties for traffic violations, increased fines for repeat offences

Strict measures against unauthorised horns, modified silencers, LED lights

‘One City, One Fare’ policy to bring greater consistency to fares

Expansion of BMTC services along the Outer Ring Road