Officer used ill-gotten money to buy diamond necklace for female friend: CID

BENGALURU: Suspended IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, who was the Controller of Examination at Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) when the alleged exam malpractice occurred, used the money collected by an accused from the selected candidates to buy a diamond necklace for his female friend at a jewellery shop on Commercial Street, reveals the probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The CID produced before a city court a photograph of Gangwar and his female friend purchasing the necklace. It stated that one of the accused booked air tickets for Gangwar and his female friend several times, using the money deposited by the candidates into benami accounts.

CID, filing objections to Gangwar’s bail application before the LI Additional City Civil and Sessions Court in the city, stated that Gangwar, being a responsible IAS officer, did not safeguard the interest of meritorious candidates.

The prosecution submitted various account statement extracts and money trail synopses, tracing the money exchanged between Gangwar and Basavaraj Kannale, accused no 6, and also money transferred by the candidates to the benami account of Kannale maintained with a cooperative society at Bhalki in Bidar.

CID produced the application form Kannale submitted to open an account with the society on April 2, 2025, just before committing the crime. From February to August 2026, Rs 1.86 crore was transferred into the account, from which Rs 15 lakh was used at the jewellery shop.