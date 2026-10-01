Plan to make Jog Falls all-season spot: Tourism Minister KJ George

BENGALURU: Energy and Tourism Minister KJ George on Wednesday directed the officials to expedite the ongoing infrastructure development work at Jog Falls to make it an all-season tourism destination. He directed the officials to fast-track the technical studies and process for statutory approvals.

At a closed-door meeting with tourism department officials, the minister reviewed the progress of work at Jog Falls and the proposal to maintain water flow for designated periods throughout the year.

George asked the officials to undertake a comprehensive feasibility assessment of the proposed system to pump water to the upper reaches of the falls. The study should examine the volume of water required, pumping capacity, electricity consumption, operational expenditure and long-term financial viability, he said.

The officials were instructed to expedite the process for approvals from Karnataka Power Corporation Limited and the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission.

“Jog Falls is one of Karnataka’s iconic tourist attractions, and its potential should not remain confined to the monsoon season. Our objective is to develop it into a destination that attracts visitors throughout the year.

The proposal to maintain water flow during designated hours must be taken forward after carefully assessing its technical feasibility, electricity costs and safety requirements. There should be no delay in securing the approvals. A meeting with Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to finalise the proposal will soon be held,” George said.

About the safety of visitors and the timely completion of works, the minister directed the officials to examine all arrangements and expedite the required no objection certificates and clearances required from the archaeology department and other agencies.