Spat over torn Congress flags and banners

SHIVAMOGGA: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Congress MLC BK Hariprasad on Wednesday warned state BJP president and Shikaripura MLA BY Vijayendra against tearing down Congress flags and banners, saying his party had the strength to retaliate in kind. Meanwhile, Vijayendra said that he does not indulge in such petty politics

Reacting to the alleged removal of Congress flags and banners on the route of Bharat Jodo 2.0 march from Kittadahalli to Shikaripura on Wednesday, Hariprasad told reporters at Esuru that Vijayendra was still at an “LKG stage” in such acts, while he had “done a PhD” in such matters.

He said the Congress had the organisational strength to prevent the BJP from putting up its flags or banners at any location if it chose to retaliate. “If I decide, I will not allow even one flag or one banner of the BJP to be put up at a single place. We have that strength,” he said.

Hariprasad, however, cautioned against what he described as mischief, saying a person holding the post of state BJP president should not indulge in such acts. He said political parties had a democratic right to protest against their opponents, but warned that tearing down party flags, symbols or banners could trigger retaliation.

BYV blames BKH Refuting the allegations of Hariprasad, Vijayendra said in Chitradurga that he does not indulge in such petty politics. He alleged that Hariprasad himself asked his party workers to tear down party flags and banners to get publicity in the media. “That kind of 420 politics is not necessary for us,” he said.