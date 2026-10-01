Works started by Yediyurappa government haunting us now: CM DKS

HANUR: Karnataka government is facing the financial burden of works sanctioned and initiated by the previous BJP government without adequate budgetary provision, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar told reporters in Hanur on Wednesday.

The CM said that the State Government was aware of contractors’ claims that more than Rs 30,000 crore in bills remained unpaid.

“Works sanctioned during BS Yediyurappa’s tenure are now nearing completion and bills have to be paid. I will think about the issue. Contractors should survive and, therefore, I will take a decision soon,” Shivakumar said.

Asked about the allegation by the president of the contractors’ association that contractors were still being asked to pay percentage commissions, Shivakumar said the association should submit an affidavit. “Let them submit an affidavit. An inquiry will be conducted,” he said.

On the proposed Rs 490-crore irrigation project, the Cheif Minister said the project had to go through the prescribed approval process before work could begin. The proposal would first be discussed by the Cabinet and relevant committees, followed by approvals from the concerned oards and the cabinet, after which tenders would be invited, he said.