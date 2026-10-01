Works started by Yediyurappa government haunting us now: CM DKS

HANUR: Karnataka government is facing the financial burden of works sanctioned and initiated by the previous BJP government without adequate budgetary provision, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar told reporters in Hanur on Wednesday.
The CM said that the State Government was aware of contractors’ claims that more than Rs 30,000 crore in bills remained unpaid.
“Works sanctioned during BS Yediyurappa’s tenure are now nearing completion and bills have to be paid. I will think about the issue. Contractors should survive and, therefore, I will take a decision soon,” Shivakumar said.
Asked about the allegation by the president of the contractors’ association that contractors were still being asked to pay percentage commissions, Shivakumar said the association should submit an affidavit. “Let them submit an affidavit. An inquiry will be conducted,” he said.
On the proposed Rs 490-crore irrigation project, the Cheif Minister said the project had to go through the prescribed approval process before work could begin. The proposal would first be discussed by the Cabinet and relevant committees, followed by approvals from the concerned oards and the cabinet, after which tenders would be invited, he said.
Responding to reports that caste certificates were being sought during the re-verification of beneficiaries under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, he said the government had prepared a fresh application as people from other states were allegedly availing themselves of the scheme. “We will consider those who are our voters and are eligible. We have not yet distributed the re-verification applications,” he said.
On the Congress Working Committee’s resolution opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Shivakumar alleged that the Election Commission of India was not functioning democratically. “Our opposition is one thing. But the other two commissioners appointed by the Modi government had also raised objections to certain decisions. It is clear that mistakes have occurred. There is an attempt to take away the voting rights of the poor and minorities. Our fight against this will continue,” the Chief Minister added.
Describing Chamarajanagar as a place close to his heart, Shivakumar said his constituency shared a border with the district and praised its people for their hard work and dependence on agriculture.