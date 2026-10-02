CEO orders action, CM Shivakumar, ministers call off dharna

BENGALURU: With the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) directing Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to initiate legal action against those found knowingly submitting bulk and non-genuine Form-7 applications, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and his cabinet colleagues called off their dharna on the CEO office premises late Thursday.

CM Shivakumar said the Election Commission has assured action against those knowingly filing false claims or objections, following complaints over alleged bulk submission of Form-7 applications seeking deletion of voters’ names from electoral rolls.

The CEO issued a directive that Form-7 applications must be subjected to a formal inquiry before any action is taken. CEO V Anbukkumar made it clear that individuals found knowingly furnishing false information or declarations in Forms 6, 6A, 7 and 8 would face proceedings under the law.

He instructed all District Election Officers, EROs and municipal commissioners across the state’s 224 assembly constituencies to take action against fraudulent submissions.

As per the procedure prescribed under Rule 20 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, a formal inquiry has to be conducted before initiating action under Section 31. EROs have been directed to verify complaints and suspected fraudulent applications through due process and take appropriate legal action against those found guilty.