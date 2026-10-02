Congress diverting attention from NICE row: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday hit out at the Congress over its campaign against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, questioning the party’s credibility in raising allegations of electoral irregularities.

Kumaraswamy said the Congress is now protesting against a process it had itself participated in when the SIR exercise began. He alleged that Congress leaders had earlier organised gatherings at marriage halls, community centres and residential premises in connection with electoral roll revision.

Speaking to reporters here, Kumaraswamy said his party had approached the Election Commission when it noticed what it considered irregularities during the initial phase of the SIR process.

He said NDA leaders had subsequently also submitted complaints, but no action was taken against those named in the complaints.

He questioned the sudden change in the Congress government’s position. “When we complained, the government remained silent and maintained that there was nothing wrong with the SIR process. Why have they suddenly woken up now? After their Delhi leadership put pressure on them, they have started this new drama,” Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy alleged that the Congress was attempting to shift public attention away from the allegations surrounding the NICE project. “At a time when the NICE issue is being discussed extensively in public and politically, they have brought up SIR to divert attention from it,” he alleged. He questioned why the Chief Minister was allegedly extending protection to the NICE contractor.

He alleged that the state government was acting on instructions from the Congress leadership in New Delhi rather than taking independent decisions. He said the State Government’s handling of the SIR controversy appeared politically motivated.